Music

2Pac Murder: DA Doesn't Shut Down Possibility of Diddy, or Anyone Else, Facing Charges in Future

For now, there's not "sufficient evidence" to charge anyone else, but Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson isn't shutting down the possibility entirely.

Sean "Diddy" Combs in a black leather jacket and sunglasses, standing by a window with a view of a crowd and stage outside.
Image via Getty/Shareif Ziyadat/Sean "Diddy" Combs

Prosecutors in the 2Pac murder trial were asked this week whether they were now considering a potential criminal case against Diddy following the conviction of Duane “Keffe D” Davis.

As previously reported, Davis, 63, was found guilty in Las Vegas court at the top of this week of orchestrating Pac’s 1996 drive-by shooting murder. Sentencing is slated for next month, with Davis potentially facing life behind bars.

Diddy, notably, has long denied having anything to do with Pac’s murder. However, Davis famously alleged that the Bad Boy Records founder, currently serving out his own sentence at Fort Dix after being convicted on Mann Act violations in an unrelated case, once offered him $1 million to kill Pac. To be clear, he has not been formally accused of a crime in connection with the deadly shooting.

Asked about this at a press conference this week, Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson noted a lack of “sufficient evidence” to charge additional persons at this time, though he didn’t totally shut down the possibility in the future.

“At this point, we don’t believe we have sufficient evidence to charge anyone else with the death of Tupac Shakur,” Wolfson said at this week’s post-conviction presser, as seen in the video above. “But like any other case, if we come into more information, more evidence, we can always consider filing additional charges. But today, we don’t believe that’s the appropriate move to make.”

Earlier this week, Complex took an in-depth look at whether Sean “Diddy” Combs actually could end up facing charges in connection with Pac’s murder. Read the piece in question, penned by Joe Price, here.

As for Diddy’s current incarceration, the 56-year-old mogul is set to be released in February 2028. Sean Combs: The Reckoning, an Emmy-nominated Netflix docuseries counting 50 Cent as an executive producer, received renewed attention following the Keffe D verdict thanks to some timely social media posts from Bad Boy alum Aubrey O’Day.

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