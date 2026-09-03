2Pac Murder: DA Doesn't Shut Down Possibility of Diddy, or Anyone Else, Facing Charges in Future

Prosecutors in the 2Pac murder trial were asked this week whether they were now considering a potential criminal case against Diddy following the conviction of Duane “Keffe D” Davis.

As previously reported, Davis, 63, was found guilty in Las Vegas court at the top of this week of orchestrating Pac’s 1996 drive-by shooting murder. Sentencing is slated for next month, with Davis potentially facing life behind bars.

Diddy, notably, has long denied having anything to do with Pac’s murder. However, Davis famously alleged that the Bad Boy Records founder, currently serving out his own sentence at Fort Dix after being convicted on Mann Act violations in an unrelated case, once offered him $1 million to kill Pac. To be clear, he has not been formally accused of a crime in connection with the deadly shooting.