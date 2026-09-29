Music

Jermaine Dupri Mourns Death of Longtime So So Def Collaborator Manuel Seal

The So So Def founder called Seal the first collaborator to "understand" him musically.

WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 26: Jermaine Dupri poses backstage during the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture Purple Ball at The Anthem on September 26, 2026 in Washington, DC. BEVERLY HILLS - JUNE 25: Manuel Seal during the 23rd Annual ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on June 25, 2010 in Beverly Hills, California.
Shannon Finney/Getty Images/ Frank Micelotta/Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • Manuel Seal, the songwriter and producer who helped shape the So So Def sound, has died at 66.
  • Jermaine Dupri announced Seal's death on Instagram on Sunday, Sept. 27, calling him "the first person to really understand me musically."
  • Seal contributed to hits including Da Brat's "Funkdafied," TLC's "CrazySexyCool," Mariah Carey's "Always Be My Baby" and Usher's "My Way," "You Make Me Wanna" and "Nice and Slow."
  • Seal earned 13 Grammy nominations and won Best R&B Song in 2006 for Mariah Carey's "We Belong Together," which spent 14 non-consecutive weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Jermaine Dupri shared his grief following the loss of his songwriting and producing partner Manuel Seal, who died over the weekend.

Dupri shared the news in an Instagram post on Sunday (Sept. 27), crediting Seal someone who helped create the sound of his So So Def label. Seal died on the same day at 66 years old and the causes of his death are unknown.

"Today I lost the first person to really understand me musically," Dupri wrote in the caption. "He had an answer for every one of my ideas.”

"I used to try to do as much as I could when he was there because the one thing he taught me was that the more you know, the better it's gonna sound,” the producer continued. “Every time we spoke, we always ended the conversation by saying I love you, so at least I know he knew, and he knows. I'm so hurt, but I also thank God for blessing me with the experience. May your soul rest in peace, Big E."

Seal, who was a native of Chicago but raised in Freeport, Illinois, was referenced in Dupri’s caption as the voice behind the hook on Da Brat's 1994 hit "Funkdafied.” The late musician also racked up multiple R&B writing credits on TLC, Xscape, Destiny's Child, Alicia Keys, Tyrese and more.

Seal earned six Grammy nominations throughout his career, with his only win arriving in 2006 for Mariah Carey’s "We Belong Together” in the Best R&B Song category.

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