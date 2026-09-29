Jermaine Dupri Mourns Death of Longtime So So Def Collaborator Manuel Seal

Jermaine Dupri shared his grief following the loss of his songwriting and producing partner Manuel Seal, who died over the weekend.

Dupri shared the news in an Instagram post on Sunday (Sept. 27), crediting Seal someone who helped create the sound of his So So Def label. Seal died on the same day at 66 years old and the causes of his death are unknown.

"Today I lost the first person to really understand me musically," Dupri wrote in the caption. "He had an answer for every one of my ideas.”