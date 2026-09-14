Lil Wayne Says He's 'Out on the NFL' After Packers' Loss to Vikings: 'Refs Can't Ref the Game'

Don’t expect to see Lil Wayne’s affinity for the NFL on display this season. Weezy, to put it mildly, was than less-than-enthused by referees’ calls during this weekend’s Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings game. The Carter VI artist, for those somehow unaware, is a fervent Packers fan. “Refs in Minnesota game pure pussy,” Weezy wrote in a post shared to X on Sunday (Sept. 13), joining those who were highly critical of the calls in the season-opening game for his beloved Packers, which ultimately ended in a loss.

Within minutes, Weezy had doubled down, telling fans he was “out on the NFL” for the time being. “Fake af I can’t respect the game when the refs can’t ref the game,” he wrote. “I’m out on the NFL this year. Wish for it to be an amazing season for all.” In a final missive for the day, the five-time Grammy winner argued that his “[dick] too big for shortcomings,” like so:

After this weekend’s Weezy-frustrating loss, the Packers have a chance to grab a W against the Jets this coming Sunday (Sept. 20). Whether such an outcome will prove to be enough to lure Wayne back into actively following their moves this season remains to be seen. His frustrations, it should be noted, would not appear to currently extend to college football.

Next for Wayne is the continuation of his 20 Years of Carter Classics tour, which hits Wantagh, New York on Wednesday (Sept. 16). The catalog-spanning run also has stops in Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, and elsewhere on the books for this month.