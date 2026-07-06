Lil Wayne Ends Speculation He Got Engaged to 23-Year-Old, Confirms He’s Single: ‘Sucks'

During a live stream with fans, Weezy opened up about his relationship with 23-year-old Madi Cannon, to whom the 43-year-old rapper was rumored to have gotten engaged earlier this year. “I would like to clear something up: No, I’m not engaged,” he told fans. “I had a beautiful thing going on with an amazing person… I considered I don’t want to be such a burden on such an amazing person. So, we decided to part. Sucks.”

In a rare peek into his private life, Lil Wayne denied that he got engaged earlier this year and confirmed that he’s currently single .

Rumors of Wayne’s engagement have been in the ether since May of this year, per TMZ.

During the same stream, he also addressed why he missed his tour stop in Bangor, Maine, which some fans speculated he bailed on in favor of attending Michael Rubin’s Fourth of July White Party. “I have epilepsy, I have seizures, right?” he said. “Thank God I haven’t had a seizure in years, but seizures have triggers. A trigger to my seizures is bad migraines. I had a fucking migraine that night… it was recommended I don’t get in the air.”

In 2016, Lil Wayne suffered a seizure during a flight and the airplane was forced to make an emergency landing. He also suffered seizures on flights back in 2012 and 2013, so it’s understandable that he would want to avoid having another incident mid-flight.

Lil Wayne has four children with four different women, but has mostly kept his love life private in recent years. He has, however, had high-profile romances with the rapper Trina, model Karrine Steffans, singer Christina Milian, model Denise Bidot, and Lauren London, with whom he shares his third child, Kameron. He was also previously married to Toya Johnson, and was engaged to his exes Nivea B. Hamilton and La’Tecia Thomas.