GET THE APP

STYLE

SNEAKERS

POP CULTURE

SPORTS

BETS

LIFE

SHOWS

Music

Lil Wayne Ends Speculation He Got Engaged to 23-Year-Old, Confirms He’s Single: ‘Sucks'

Earlier this year, it was reported that Lil Wayne got engaged to 23-year-old Madison Cannon.

Lil Wayne performing on stage, wearing a gray beanie, sunglasses, and a jacket, holding a microphone.
Miikka Skaffari via Getty Images

In a rare peek into his private life, Lil Wayne denied that he got engaged earlier this year and confirmed that he’s currently single.

During a live stream with fans, Weezy opened up about his relationship with 23-year-old Madi Cannon, to whom the 43-year-old rapper was rumored to have gotten engaged earlier this year. “I would like to clear something up: No, I’m not engaged,” he told fans. “I had a beautiful thing going on with an amazing person… I considered I don’t want to be such a burden on such an amazing person. So, we decided to part. Sucks.”

Rumors of Wayne’s engagement have been in the ether since May of this year, per TMZ.

During the same stream, he also addressed why he missed his tour stop in Bangor, Maine, which some fans speculated he bailed on in favor of attending Michael Rubin’s Fourth of July White Party. “I have epilepsy, I have seizures, right?” he said. “Thank God I haven’t had a seizure in years, but seizures have triggers. A trigger to my seizures is bad migraines. I had a fucking migraine that night… it was recommended I don’t get in the air.”

In 2016, Lil Wayne suffered a seizure during a flight and the airplane was forced to make an emergency landing. He also suffered seizures on flights back in 2012 and 2013, so it’s understandable that he would want to avoid having another incident mid-flight.

Lil Wayne has four children with four different women, but has mostly kept his love life private in recent years. He has, however, had high-profile romances with the rapper Trina, model Karrine Steffans, singer Christina Milian, model Denise Bidot, and Lauren London, with whom he shares his third child, Kameron. He was also previously married to Toya Johnson, and was engaged to his exes Nivea B. Hamilton and La’Tecia Thomas.

Related Stories

Lil Wayne.
Music

Did Lil Wayne Skip Out on Maine Show to Attend Michael Rubin's White Party?

One day after being a no-show on the opening night of his tour, Wayne attended the annual White Party.

Jose Martinez25 days ago
Lil Dicky with curly hair and a beard wearing a dark hoodie, sitting in front of a dark background.
Music

Lil Dicky Argues There's 'No Better Rapper' Than Drake, Crowns Him the GOAT

On the latest episode of Complex's 'GOAT Talk,' Dicky also pointed to Ye as a key influence.

Trace William Cowen39 days ago
Lil Wayne
Music

Lil Wayne Wins $29,225 Judgment After Security Guard's Lawsuit Gets Tossed

Plaintiff Christian Carlos repeatedly defied court discovery orders.

Trey Alston45 days ago

Trending

1
StyleHow to Buy: Ohana Hatake Full-Bloom "Rainbow" Collection
2
SneakersComplex Introduces the 5 for 5 Sneakers Quiz
3
StyleWalton Goggins Enlisted for RIMOWA Campaign Film Introducing Aluminum Dartboard Case
4
SneakersHow to Buy the 'Triple White' Pharrell x Adidas Virginia Adistar Jellyfish
5
Pop CultureUsher Kicks Woman Off Stage, She Claps Back at Internet: 'I Looked Good ASF'
6
Pop CultureEverything Marvel Studios Announced During San Diego Comic-Con 2026

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App