Pop Culture

Dakota Fanning Says Lil Wayne Reached Out After Seeing Her Rap Classic 'No Ceilings' Track

"He loved it," Fanning said amid Emmys hoopla on Monday.

Two images side by side: Dakota Fanning in a black and white gown at an event, and Lil Wayne with dreadlocks playing a guitar on stage.
Images via Getty/Todd Williamson/NBC & Getty/Scott Legato

Dakota Fanning says Lil Wayne, like the rest of the world, “loved” her recent rapping of a classic No Ceilings track on Track Star.

In case you somehow missed it, the Emmy-nominated All Her Fault star made a decidedly memorable appearance on the YouTube series last month, leading to the Weezy moment in question.

“It became my favorite thing,” Fanning said at the time after rapping an excerpt from the No Ceilings track “Shoes,” also known as “Watch My Shoes,” which she first heard (and promptly fell in love with) when she was in high school. “It was my party trick that I could do this.”

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Monday (Sept. 14), Justin Sylvester of E! News asked Fanning, who was joined by her sister (and fellow 2026 Emmys nominee) Elle, whether Weezy himself had since reached out.

“He did,” Fanning said. “I got the stamp of approval from Lil Tunechi on Instagram. He loved it. It was a big deal. I was, like, pinching myself. If I could have told my 16-year-old self in the back of my best friend’s car going to a party in high school that one day Lil Wayne will see you rapping this song, and then DM you and say that he loved it? I was, like, freaking out. Beyond.”

Ahead of Monday’s Emmys ceremony, the Fanning-starring The Sun Never Sets, written and directed by Joe Swanberg, was given a wide release in theaters in the U.S. The film has drawn strong reviews since making its debut at SXSW back in March.

See the official trailer below.

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