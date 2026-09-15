Dakota Fanning Says Lil Wayne Reached Out After Seeing Her Rap Classic 'No Ceilings' Track

Dakota Fanning says Lil Wayne, like the rest of the world, “loved” her recent rapping of a classic No Ceilings track on Track Star.

In case you somehow missed it, the Emmy-nominated All Her Fault star made a decidedly memorable appearance on the YouTube series last month, leading to the Weezy moment in question.

“It became my favorite thing,” Fanning said at the time after rapping an excerpt from the No Ceilings track “Shoes,” also known as “Watch My Shoes,” which she first heard (and promptly fell in love with) when she was in high school. “It was my party trick that I could do this.”