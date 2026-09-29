Stevie Wonder Shares Unreleased 'Songs in the Key of Life' Tracks as Album Turns 50

Wonder wrote and produced all four songs, while former Supremes member Susaye Greene co-wrote "My Life Story of Love." Wonderlove players were involved in the song's creation, among them Nathan Watts on bass, Gregory Phillinganes on Fender Rhodes, Michael Sembello on electric guitar, Ben Bridges, saxophonist Jim Horn and Raymond Pounds.

On Monday (September 28), Wonder shared four unreleased songs from the sessions behind his classic 1976 album: "It's Easier," "My Life Story of Love," "I Can See the Sun in Late December" and "I'm Into Livin'."

Stevie Wonder has surprised fans with the release of a new EP celebrating the 50th anniversary of Songs in the Key of Life .

"We've lived with Songs in the Key of Life for 50 years, but there's still more to hear," Wonder said in a statement. "We didn't add these songs to the album, but they were part of what I was feeling and discovering as we made it. They bring me back to that time in my life, and now they get to become part of yours."

Released via Tamla, the original Songs in the Key of Life debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, only the third album to enter at the top and the first by an American artist. "I Wish" and "Sir Duke" both went to No. 1 on the Hot 100.

It won Album of the Year at the 19th Grammy Awards, Wonder's third consecutive victory in the category after Innervisions and Fulfillingness' First Finale. The record has sold more than 10 million copies in the U.S. and entered the Library of Congress' National Recording Registry in 2005.

Wonder takes the album back on the road next month. The sold-out Songs in the Key of Life Performances: 50th Anniversary Tour opens October 13 in Birmingham, England, hits Madison Square Garden on November 19 and closes December 19 in Los Angeles.