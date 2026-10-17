On Saturday (October 17), the rap-rock and country musician released his new album, Halfway to Jesus, with features from Eminem , Jimmie Allen and Lil Wayne . "7 Sins" was originally supposed to feature Em before being moved to another song, "Heal My Faith."

On the song, Weezy takes a detour from using explicit language and raps about redemption and family.

"Got one daughter, four sons, and seven sins / It never ends, well, relative to my relatives / Life rinse and repeat, repentin' get repetitive / So I live and let it live and don't forget to live / And I have yet to give an expletive," he raps.

As Detroit Free Press noted, Kid Rock asked Lil Wayne to appear on "7 Sins" in less than a week after rapper Chuck D declined to be featured. The five-time Grammy winner would complete his verse in a day.

On Wednesday (October 14), Kid Rock confirmed on social media that Eminem had been replaced with Lil Wayne on the song, but called the fellow Michigan native his "old friend of almost 40 years." The "Heal My Faith" collaboration was confusing to some considering Rock's support of President Donald Trump and the Republican Party, both of which Em has opposed.

"I’m proud of the guests who joined me, especially my old friend Eminem," Rock said in the foreword of his new album, which was shared exclusively with Complex. "His verse speaks to something we’ve talked about and that really needs to be heard: we differ politically and on other things, but we’ve stayed friends through it all. We hope that sets an example for people who’ve lost friends or stopped talking to family because they think differently."