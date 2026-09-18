Music

Lil Durk Bond Review Hearing Set for November

Durk will have a chance to argue for his freedom in advance of his trial on racketeering charges.

Lil Durk performs at the Lollapalooza music festival in Grant Park on July 30, 2022, in Chicago.
(Raquel ZaldÌvar/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Lil Durk, despite his acquittal at his recent muder-for-hire trial, is still locked up because he is facing additional racketeering charges — but that may change.

On Friday (Sept. 18), Judge Michael W. Fitzgerald ordered a hearing to review whether the rapper should be let out on bond as he prepares for his second trial. The hearing will take place on November 4.

Durk’s racketeering trial currently is set to begin on October 5, a month before the bond hearing. However, that October date was a tentative, placeholder one set immediately after the muder-for-hire verdict. The bond hearing being set for November is a strong indication that the trial will be delayed well past that October date.

The Chicago rapper was found not guilty on all counts last Friday (September 11) following three days of deliberation. He was charged with masterminding and paying for an attempted hit on his rap rival Quando Rondo, which instead resulted in the death of Rondo’s cousin, 24-year-old Saviay’a “Lul Pab” Robinson. Prosecutors alleged the shooting was carried out as part of a retaliatory effort in response to the death of OTF artist King Von, who was shot and killed in 2020.

Durk’s co-defendants Deandre Wilson and David Lindsay were found guilty on stalking and stalking conspiracy charges.

The racketeering charges Durk is facing center around two main accusations. First, he is accused of running a criminal enterprise that engaged in violence (including murder) and drug trafficking. Second, he is accused again of arranging Robinson’s killing, but this time specifically as a “murder in aid of racketeering.”

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