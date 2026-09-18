Lil Durk Bond Review Hearing Set for November

Lil Durk, despite his acquittal at his recent muder-for-hire trial, is still locked up because he is facing additional racketeering charges — but that may change.

On Friday (Sept. 18), Judge Michael W. Fitzgerald ordered a hearing to review whether the rapper should be let out on bond as he prepares for his second trial. The hearing will take place on November 4.

Durk’s racketeering trial currently is set to begin on October 5, a month before the bond hearing. However, that October date was a tentative, placeholder one set immediately after the muder-for-hire verdict. The bond hearing being set for November is a strong indication that the trial will be delayed well past that October date.

The Chicago rapper was found not guilty on all counts last Friday (September 11) following three days of deliberation. He was charged with masterminding and paying for an attempted hit on his rap rival Quando Rondo, which instead resulted in the death of Rondo’s cousin, 24-year-old Saviay’a “Lul Pab” Robinson. Prosecutors alleged the shooting was carried out as part of a retaliatory effort in response to the death of OTF artist King Von, who was shot and killed in 2020.

Durk’s co-defendants Deandre Wilson and David Lindsay were found guilty on stalking and stalking conspiracy charges.