Spike Lee, Chance the Rapper, Dave Franco, Vince Staples, and More Featured in J.Crew Campaign

J. Crew just unveiled a huge new portrait campaign to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the Barn Jacket.

The campaign features photography of 160 people from New York City, Los Angeles, Austin, Boston, and Chicago, with open-casting discoveries and recognizable celebrity faces alike. The Robert Nethery-shot campaign highlights the enduring legacy of the Barn Jacket, with direct portraits of people including Spike Lee, Chance the Rapper, Dave Franco, Vince Staples, Bowen Yang, Hari Nef, Amandla Stenberg, and Scottie Pippen, among countless others.

“The scale of this campaign is extraordinary, but its power comes from the individuality within it,” said Julia Collier, Chief Marketing Officer of J.Crew. “We brought together 160 people across five cities to show how one iconic piece can take on an entirely different life through every person who wears it. For 40 years, the Barn Jacket has moved across wardrobes, generations and communities without ever feeling fixed in one place or moment. This campaign celebrates that enduring relevance and the many people who continue to carry it forward.”

Check out more pictures from the campaign below