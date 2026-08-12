Larry June and Jhené Aiko May Have Just Confirmed Their New Romance In "California Dream" Video

The two embrace multiple times, and even simulate what appears to be sex at one point.

Now, it’s somewhat normal when a rapper and singer get together for a track and play the role of a flirtatious couple, but in the “California Dream” music video, their partnership feels more romantic.

Larry June and Jhené Aiko may have just hard-launched a new relationship in the video for their new collab, “California Dream.”

June and Aiko’s suggestive video comes months after rumors started swirling that the two were dating, following a couple of Instagram posts that fans began connecting the dots over.

Prior to June, Aiko had been dating Big Sean for ten years, and reports surfaced that they split last November. Throughout their relationship, they collaborated on music as the group TWENTY88 and welcomed a son name dNoah Hasani Chilombo-Anderson.

According to reports, the reason that they split was due to marriage. “She wanted marriage — she wanted the commitment,” a source revealed to AllHipHop. “Sean loves her deeply, but he just never wanted to take that final step.” Sources for the outlet further alleged that Aiko made “multiple ultimatums” to Sean before making the final decision. The insider added: “Eventually, she realized that ring wasn’t coming. She decided it was time to move on.”

Despite the split, the two remain are on good terms for co-parenting. “They’re in a great place — it’s peaceful. They both respect each other too much to let things get messy. They just want to do what’s best for their child,” the source said.

Shortly after speculation about the breakup began last year, Sean addressed it after being spotted out with another woman. After someone asked him, "You broke up with the queen over a powdered donut, my n***a?,” the rapper responded with, "No, it's pretty funny how the internet can give life to things with no confirmation. "I'm sending love to everyone tho."