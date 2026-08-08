DJ Akademiks Says West Coast Rap Has 'Zero Motion' Despite Kendrick Lamar Success

DJ Akademiks has shared how he believes there's "nothing going on" in West Coast rap outside of Kendrick Lamar.

The media personality went on a rant about the regional hip-hop scene in a clip from his recent Kick livestream, which was posted to Instagram on Saturday (August 8). Ak claimed that the GNX rapper is the "only guy with clout" despite the local rap scene being vast.

"I love you guys on the West Coast, but y'all got zero motion," Ak continued, adding that the scene is filled with "a bunch of floppers." "Put it like this, the hottest thing after Kendrick on the West Coast right now is an AI song. Let's think about that one. 'Watch The Party Die?' He watched the Coast die... Dead."