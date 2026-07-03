Jhené Aiko

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Velocity Black
Music

Jhené Aiko Drops Hints About 'Magical' New Album During California Wellness Retreat

Ahead of an upcoming album with a California mystic influence, the vocalist partnered with Velocity Black for a three-day wellness retreat in Healdsburg.

Jaelani Turner-Williams80 days ago
Jhené Aiko Leads an All-Star Lineup for Miami's Jazz in the Gardens Festival
Music

Jhené Aiko Fronts Star-Studded 2026 Jazz in the Gardens Lineup

Other stars on the lineup include SWV, Mýa, Ella Mai, and Kenny Burns.

Bernadette Giacomazzo204 days ago
Jhené Aiko
Music

Jhené Aiko Opens Up About Losing Her 'Dream Home' to LA Fires During 'Difficult' Year'

"It just seemed like back to back to back to back things, and I was just like, 'Okay, God, what is the lesson in all this?'"

Trey Alston235 days ago
Big Sean and Jhené Aiko
Music

Big Sean Responds to Rumor Jhené Aiko Cheated on Husband With Him: ‘I Don’t Like This Energy’

"It’s frustrating having people saying negative things towards her"

Trey Alston251 days ago
Big Sean smiling with a woman on the left; Jhené Aiko singing with Big Sean on stage on the right.
Music

Big Sean Responds to Fan Asking If He Broke Up With ‘Queen’ Jhené Aiko for 'Powdered Donut’

"It's pretty funny how the internet can give life to things with no confirmation."

Trey Alston252 days ago
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Jhené Aiko in a pink gown and Big Sean in a tuxedo with a cape pose together at the Grammy Awards.
Music

Big Sean Denies Having a New Girlfriend Amid Jhené Aiko Breakup Speculation: 'Never Met This Person'

Big Sean denies claims that he has a new girlfriend following rumors of a breakup with Jhené Aiko, telling fans he has “never met this person.”

tara mahadevan253 days ago
Big Sean in a brown suit and Jhené Aiko in a blue outfit stand together, posing in front of a floral backdrop.
Music

Big Sean Talks About Being a First-Time Parent, Calls His Son ‘Amazing’

The Detroit rapper welcomed his first child with Jhené Aiko in 2022.

tara mahadevan487 days ago
OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 02: Jhené Aiko performs at Oakland Arena on December 02, 2023 in Oakland, California.
Music

Jhené Aiko’s Jhenetics Teams With LAFD, Manly Handz to Provide Massages for Wildfire Workers

Products from the singer's wellness brand Jhenetics were used to destress frontline workers fighting the L.A. wildfires.

Jaelani Turner-Williams543 days ago
Jhené Aiko in a brown top with curly hair, and Big Sean in a black cap and jacket, side by side in separate settings.
Music

Jhené Aiko Responds to Comment Calling Big Sean Her Husband

Aiko, who shares son Noah Hasani with Big Sean, addressed a comment that referred to the rapper as her husband.

Alex Ocho550 days ago
A house on fire with smoke surrounding it, shared by user jheneaiko. Text overlays describe the situation.
Music

Jhené Aiko Shares Photo of Home Lost in L.A. Fires (UPDATE)

"Thankful we still have each other, starting from scratch," Aiko said. "My heart is so heavy."

Trace William Cowen554 days ago
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Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg sit on a rooftop. Snoop Dogg is wearing sunglasses and a plaid shirt.
Music

Dr. Dre and Snoop Link for Hilariously Grisly Short Film f/ 50 Cent

50 Cent makes a cameo in the new short, led by prolific music video director Dave Meyers.

Trace William Cowen581 days ago
Jhené Aiko and Big Sean on the red carpet.
Music

Jhené Aiko Flashes Ring, Clarifies Speculation She's Engaged

The singer explained that the new ring on her finger came from her stylist and not from Big Sean.

Trey Alston608 days ago
Snoop Dogg smiling, wearing sunglasses and a beige shirt, with braided hair.
Music

Snoop Dogg Releases 'Gorgeous' Single and UNION LA 'Missionary' Merch

The rapper's new album 'Missionary' is set to drop on December 13.

Mark Elibert623 days ago
Jhené Aiko and Big Sean at a music award event, with Jhené wearing an elegant gown and Big Sean in a suit and cape
Music

Big Sean Says He Hasn't Married Jhené Aiko Yet Because 'There's a Lot of Work That Needs to Be Done'

The couple and TWENTY88 collaborators share a 20-month-old son, Noah Hasani.

Jaelani Turner-Williams713 days ago
Big Sean smiles while wearing a light blazer and a chunky necklace at a red carpet event
Music

Big Sean Plays Ye Collab on IG Live, Opens Up About 'Having a Hard F*cking Time' and Finishing Album

The Detroit rapper has been teasing his sixth studio album since his performance on NPR's 'Tiny Desk Concert' earlier this year.

Brad Callas731 days ago
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A person with shoulder-length hair wearing a white t-shirt and multiple gold chains around their neck stands under a spotlight on stage
Music

Skilla Baby Lists Adele as One of His Dream Collaborators

The Detroit rapper also named Anita Baker, Summer Walker, Jhené Aiko, and Nicki Minaj.

Brad Callas773 days ago
Music

Donald Glover Appears to Deny Speculation Jhene Aiko 'Friend-Zoned' Him

Glover's '<i>Mr. &amp; Mrs. Smith'</i> co-star Maya Erskine joined Glover for the interview.

Jaelani Turner-Williams893 days ago

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