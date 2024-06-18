Ja Rule Declares That He's Anti-Men's Ripped Jeans

Ja Rule's latest hot take could be his most random one yet.
Post-Father's Day, the rapper clearly had denim on his mind, because he shared his bewilderment with men who wear ripped jeans.
After asking if "men still wearing ripped jeans???" the former Murder Inc. artist got a few clapbacks, namely from those who didn't mind trolling him in return.
"N***as Still got bald heads" one asked, while another came for Rule's style with, "You still wearing benzino style shirts?"
Rule tried to brush off the shady remarks, posting a follow-up that read, "The ripped jeans n***as is mad af at me right now my bad..."
But one person (who might be one of the "ripped jeans" individuals that Rule was referring to) wrote that the rapper's opinion was irrelevant.
"You posted that tweet a day ago and it still hasn’t even hit 80 likes at this moment lol," the person replied. "That’s proof in itself that literally NO ONE considers anything that Ja Rule has to say about anything."
But Rule clearly got a rise out of some folks with his thoughts, like Piers Morgan did with him when drilling the "Livin' It Up" rapper with questions about 50 Cent in March.
Morgan particularly hit a nerve around the 16-minute mark of the video above when asking about a hypothetical fight between Rule and Fifty, which the former said "already happened."