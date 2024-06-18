Ja Rule Declares That He's Anti-Men's Ripped Jeans

Ja Rule's latest hot take could be his most random one yet.

Post-Father's Day, the rapper clearly had denim on his mind, because he shared his bewilderment with men who wear ripped jeans.

After asking if "men still wearing ripped jeans???" the former Murder Inc. artist got a few clapbacks, namely from those who didn't mind trolling him in return.

"N***as Still got bald heads" one asked, while another came for Rule's style with, "You still wearing benzino style shirts?"