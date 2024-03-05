Ja Rule Says Fight With 50 Cent 'Already Happened' When Pressed About Beef by Piers Morgan

But the answer wasn't enough for Morgan, who then questioned Rule about his response. "Yeah, it was quick and to the point," Ja said.

"I mean, you two have been going at it [for] 25 years now," Morgan continued.

But to Rule, the beef is one-sided. "Not me, actually, you know. I'm cool, Piers. I really don't do social media like that at all. I post, of course, to promote some of my things–but I'm really not the social media guy like that. I really don't get into the back and forth with him.

Morgan doubled down, calling out a Vlad TV interview where Rule brought up his frustrations with 50 always being mentioned when he does press. Asking the 48-year-old why he considers himself "stand-up" in comparison to 50, Ja replied, "I mean, you gotta kinda be from where we're from to understand the terminology of that."

He continued, "It's some of the things I spoke about earlier. Those are real man things; taking care of your family, taking care of your kids, putting your kids through college, being a real father to your family and your children. ... Those are stand-up things. In that aspect, I'm very, very stand-up."

When asked again about being "stand-up" as opposed to Fif, Rule told Morgan to interview the "Candy Shop" artist instead. "Next time you interview him, Piers, ask him these questions about me."