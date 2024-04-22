Not everyone’s here for the rap beef.

Ja Rule took to X over the weekend to share his opinions about recent events.

“The industry at war...” he mused. In a follow-up tweet, he wrote, “20V1 I can relate 🤣,” a nod to Drake’s diss record, “Push Ups,” aimed at Kendrick Lamar, Metro Boomin, and Future.

“What the fuck is this, a 20 v. one, n***a?” Drizzy raps in the song’s first verse.