SZA Shares Stripped-Down Cover of Eminem Classic "Lose Yourself"

SZA has generously improved everyone’s endless marathon of Instagram scrolling with a cover of Eminem’s Oscar and Grammy-winning 2002 classic "Lose Yourself."
As SZA herself explained when sharing a clip of the stripped-down cover, her take on the 8 Mile soundtrack centerpiece was recorded simply "on some tender shit for feels" and will not appear on any official project.
"Just for mental health," she added.
The long and objectively impressive history of the Em classic’s success is well-documented, but here’s a brief recap for those who may be unaware: The track proved to be Em’s first No. 1 on the Hot 100, where it spent 12 weeks in the top spot and 24 total weeks on the chart. It later won two Grammys (Best Rap Song and Best Rap Solo Performance), then made history with its Oscar win for Best Original Song. As of March 2022, the RIAA had certified the track as 13-times Platinum.
Meanwhile, the "Lose Yourself"-featuring Curtain Call: The Hits, a compilation, has spent 685 weeks on the Billboard 200 albums chart, most recently jumping two spots to No. 49 despite the collection having been released nearly 20 years ago. In short, the song remains a monster of a hit and is frequently included in discussions of the greatest (and most sustaining) songs of all time.
SZA’s timing is pretty damn perfect, as her cover arrives just as Em rolls out the first taste of his upcoming new album, which is expected to thematically focus on the apparent death of his (presumably unkillable) Slim Shady alter ego. Watch the "Houdini" video here, complete with a self-referential cameo from Pete Davidson.
Next for SZA is the tentatively titled Lana project, as well as a deluxe edition of SOS. Her IG-debuted "Lose Yourself" cover was an immediate hit among fans and fellow artists alike, including Em himself.