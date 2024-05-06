Flo Milli Leaves Mid-Set After Fans Threw Things Onstage, Ari Lennox and Gunna Show Support

Ultimately, Lennox announced her intention to no longer open for other artists, urged headliners to protect their openers, and called for an end to excuses for disrespectful behavior towards Black women in the music industry.

Rico Nasty endured something similar. The 26-year-old told fans in 2021 that she was “crying [herself] to sleep every night” because of unkind fans who booed and threw objects at her while opening up for Playboi Carti.

It seems as though this concerning pattern of bad concertgoer behavior is making a return from last year’s summer concert season where artists like Drake, Cardi B, Latto, and GloRilla fielded flying objects on stage from fans.

Earlier this week, SZA threatened to leave her concert in Melbourne, Australia when cell phones were being thrown in her direction. Last month, Nicki Minaj had a small item nearly hit her in the face during her concert in Detroit, Michigan. However, she grabbed the item and threw it back into the crowd.