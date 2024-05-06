Flo Milli Leaves Mid-Set After Fans Threw Things Onstage, Ari Lennox and Gunna Show Support

Flo Milli abruptly left the stage after a concert goer threw an object at her.
The 24-year-old rapper is currently on tour with Gunna, serving as the opening act for The Bittersweet Tour. The trek kicked off on Saturday in Columbus, Ohio at the Schottenstein Center.
Unfortunately, the tour had an unfortunate start when Flo Milli took the stage as objects kept flying at the young star during her set. From the footage circulating on social media, it’s not clear what was thrown.
“Hold on, stop the show,” Flo is heard saying in a video of the incident. “Bitch, who you throwing shit at?”
From there, it seems as if someone in the floor section of the arena owned up to their action and an inaudible interaction happens between them and Flo.
In a separate clip, Flo Milli is seen walking away from the stage and says, “Bitch, when I fucking catch you, ho. I swear to fucking God.” A microphone thump is heard in the video as she exits.
The "Never Lose Me" rapper responded to the incident on X (formerly known as Twitter) on Sunday, writing, “& for the hoes tryna be funny ..they weren’t throwing shit outta spite ! they wanted me to sign their stuff.”
“but im from mobile so i take everything as a threat lol,” she added. “i come to the pit and show love to the crowd every show lets have a good day today.”
Ari Lennox, 33, who endured a similar experience last year with aggressive fans while opening for Rod Wave’s tour, showed support for Flo Milli with a message on her Instagram Story.
“Flo Milli I'm sorry this happened to you. You are a beautiful and incredibly talented woman. Some of these people can be so damn cruel,” wrote Lennox on Sunday.
Gunna himself chimed in on the matter via X, writing, “No disrespect in any form @_FloMilli will be tolerated on tour . family ties 🤞🏾”
Lennox followed up with a lengthy second post and expressed disappointment with the behavior of some of Rod Wave’s fans whom she called “evil, racist, and demonic.” The singer said she felt further let down by Wave’s lack of defense for her against these fans, despite her attempts to show gratitude for the opportunity.
Ultimately, Lennox announced her intention to no longer open for other artists, urged headliners to protect their openers, and called for an end to excuses for disrespectful behavior towards Black women in the music industry.
Rico Nasty endured something similar. The 26-year-old told fans in 2021 that she was “crying [herself] to sleep every night” because of unkind fans who booed and threw objects at her while opening up for Playboi Carti.
It seems as though this concerning pattern of bad concertgoer behavior is making a return from last year’s summer concert season where artists like Drake, Cardi B, Latto, and GloRilla fielded flying objects on stage from fans.
Earlier this week, SZA threatened to leave her concert in Melbourne, Australia when cell phones were being thrown in her direction. Last month, Nicki Minaj had a small item nearly hit her in the face during her concert in Detroit, Michigan. However, she grabbed the item and threw it back into the crowd.
It’s unclear if the concertgoer was removed after Flo Milli left the stage. According to fans on X, the rapper eventually finished her set.