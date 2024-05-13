Drake Wishes Sophie Brussaux Happy Mother's Day, Hopes She's 'Getting Plenty Love From Our Chose One'

Drake showed some Mother's Day love to the mother of his child, Sophie Brussaux,
On his Instagram Stories, Drake shared his hopes that Brussaux was getting "plenty love from our chose one," in reference to their 6-year-old son, Adonis Graham.
Drake appears to have been spedning his time at his Toronto mansion, which has been targeted by multiple trespassers following his beef with Kendrick Lamar. After the Compton rapper used Drizzy's property as the cover artwork for his latest single, "Not Like Us," several individuals approached Drake's security detail at the residence, with one of his guards even being shot.
The trespassing and shooting reports were also picked up by local news, prompting Drake ask news channel CP24 top pull back their overhead helicopters which were preventing him from sleeping.
In the years since Pusha T outed Adonis' birth on his 2018 song, "The Story of Adidon," Drake has been a doting father, even collaborating with his son on "My Man Freestyle" and the For All the Dogs album cover.
"Adonis is a very artistically inclined child. Whatever he chooses to do later in life he will have my full and loving support," Brussaux told Complex in 2021 about her son's art. "We frame his paintings and put them up in the house next to other artists’ works. I want him to grow up seeing the value in the art he produces at every age.”