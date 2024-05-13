Drake Wishes Sophie Brussaux Happy Mother's Day, Hopes She's 'Getting Plenty Love From Our Chose One'

Drake appears to have been spedning his time at his Toronto mansion, which has been targeted by multiple trespassers following his beef with Kendrick Lamar. After the Compton rapper used Drizzy's property as the cover artwork for his latest single, "Not Like Us," several individuals approached Drake's security detail at the residence, with one of his guards even being shot.

The trespassing and shooting reports were also picked up by local news, prompting Drake ask news channel CP24 top pull back their overhead helicopters which were preventing him from sleeping.