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Supreme Unveils Fall/Winter 2026 Collection With Jeff Hamilton, Nike, and Timberland Collabs

Other collaborations in the upcoming collection include Swarovski and Kodak.

Two models in hooded jackets; one in a shiny, metallic jacket, the other in a colorful Supreme-branded jacket.
Supreme New York

Supreme is pulling out all the stops for its upcoming Fall/Winter 2026 collection, which features over 30 brand collaborations.

The collection, which can be seen in full here, was unveiled on Monday (Aug. 17) with a lookbook and item previews. Outerwear is a big focus of the season, with collaborations including a Jeff Hamilton leather jacket covered in different box logo designs, Schott leather jackets, Vanson Leathers Cordura jackets, multiple GORE-TEX pieces, and a B.B. Simo faux fur jacket.

Other major collaborations include Nike, Timberland, Swarovski, Umbro, and Alpha Industries.

It also wouldn’t be a Supreme season without some crazy and novel accessories and other pieces of their own. Included in the preview for the season is a modular De Sede DS-600 Snake couch, a custom chrome Lambretta X300 scooter, a Keen Ramps mini half pipe, a Kodak Super 8 camera, a Spalding 18-ball cart with 18 basketballs included, a Jacob & Co. cross box logo 14k gold pendant, a Dyson vacuum, an Analogue Pocket game console, and Gremlins figures of the characters Stripe and Gizmo.

Other highlights of the season include another series of graphic t-shirts designed in collaboration with multiple artists, a logo-heavy collection of bags, and bold sweatshirts including one that loudly reads, “SUPREME FUCK YOU.”

The Supreme Fall/Winter 2026 season is expected to kick off on Thursday, August 27.

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