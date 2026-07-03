Latest Stories
Sophie Brussaux, Mother of Drake's Son Adonis, Weds Muay Thai Fighter Efe Caliskan
The Paris-born artist wed the professional Muay Thai fighter in a private Toronto-area ceremony on Father's Day.
ASAP Rocky Says He Regrets Mentioning the Mother of Drake’s Child in Diss Verse: ‘That’s Corny’
The rapper called the line petty and messy while reflecting on his fallout with Drake and their long-running tension.
Drake and Sophie Brussaux Celebrate Adonis' 8th Birthday Together
Drizzy and the mother of his child threw an extravagant party for their son's 8th birthday.
Sophie Brussaux on Her Black Artistry Series, Non-Profit Arts Help, and Adonis
Brussaux tells Complex about her Arts Help non-profit and how her and Drake's son, Adonis, is already proving to be "a very artistically inclined child."