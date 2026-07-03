Sophie Brussaux

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Latest Stories

Drake with a beard and glasses wearing a black leather jacket stands on stage under red lighting.
Pop Culture

Sophie Brussaux, Mother of Drake's Son Adonis, Weds Muay Thai Fighter Efe Caliskan

The Paris-born artist wed the professional Muay Thai fighter in a private Toronto-area ceremony on Father's Day.

Alex Ocho23 days ago
A$AP Rocky and Drake side by side. A$AP Rocky smiles in a suit, Drake looks serious in a tan coat.
Music

ASAP Rocky Says He Regrets Mentioning the Mother of Drake’s Child in Diss Verse: ‘That’s Corny’

The rapper called the line petty and messy while reflecting on his fallout with Drake and their long-running tension.

Mark Elibert173 days ago
Drake and Adonis watch as the Toronto Raptors host the Phoenix Suns during NBA action at the Scotiabank Arena on November 29, 2023 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.
Music

Drake and Sophie Brussaux Celebrate Adonis' 8th Birthday Together

Drizzy and the mother of his child threw an extravagant party for their son's 8th birthday.

Joe Price277 days ago
Sophie Brussaux posing in art gallery
Pop Culture

Sophie Brussaux on Her Black Artistry Series, Non-Profit Arts Help, and Adonis

Brussaux tells Complex about her Arts Help non-profit and how her and Drake's son, Adonis, is already proving to be "a very artistically inclined child."

Alex Nino Gheciu1974 days ago

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