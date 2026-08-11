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Japanese Influencer Mina Chan, 25, Dies By Suicide During TikTok Livestream

The influencer and ENHYPHEN fan was found deceased in her Seoul apartment.

Getty Images
Getty Images

A 25-year-old Japanese influencer, Mina Chan, known online as @sweeter_nk, was recently found dead at her Seoul apartment days after targeted harassment.

Officers from Seoul's Yongsan Police Station arrived at the woman’s residence in Hangangno-dong, Yongsan-gu at approximately 5:33 a.m. on August 5, according to the Korea Herald. The initial report came from one of her acquaintances, while multiple social media users also contacted authorities while Chan’s TikTok livestream was active. That stream and her TikTok account has since been taken down.

An investigation into the death has been launched, but no official cause has been confirmed by authorities, and no charges have been filed. As People notes, Chan’s family confirmed the news of her death, along with sharing that she was brought “home” on August 11, just two days before her 26th birthday.

Mina Chan had built a following across several platforms, including more than 150,000 Instagram followers under the handle @minann22 and roughly 300,000 TikTok followers.

The circumstances leading to her death are alleged to have originated from an ENHYPEN concert in the United States in late July, where Mina attempted to hand sunflowers to member group member Sunoo and asked him to pass them along to Ni-ki. The moment circulated on social media, and some members of the ENHYPHEN fandom accused Chan of overstepping.

Mina would later post an apology on social media, sharing that she had “deluded” into thinking she had developed close relationships with the ENHYPHEN members.

"I deeply regret the rude behavior I exhibited in America. I ruined the atmosphere of the venue by prioritizing my own desire to meet Ni-ki over the precious time Ni-ki, who loves America so much, deserved. I'm truly sorry," she wrote. She concluded, "To everyone who has supported me as sweeter_nk until now, thank you so much."

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, help is available. In the U.S. and Canada, you can call or text 988 to reach the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. If you are elsewhere, contact your local emergency services or crisis hotline.

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