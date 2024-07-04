A federal grand jury in Sean "Diddy" Combs' hometown of New York City is reportedly gathering evidence on sex trafficking and sexual assault to pursue a potential case against the artist and music mogul.

According to NBC News, Diddy's legal representation was given a heads up last week by the federal authorities in the Southern District of New York that the three-time Grammy-winner will be subject to an ongoing criminal investigation. Although Diddy has not been arrested or charged with a crime despite the numerous allegations made towards him within the past eight months, the investigation may lead to prosecutors seeking for him to be indicted.

Accusations have piled up around Diddy since last November, when his ex-girlfriend, singer and model Casandra "Cassie" Ventura, sued him for rape, sex trafficking and abuse. The former couple settled less than 24 hours later, although more lawsuits poured in from additional women, the latest being a former adult film actress and a producer who worked on Diddy's The Love Album.

"No matter how many lawsuits are filed, it won’t change the fact that Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted or sex trafficked anyone," Davis said in response to the lawsuit filed by former pornographic actress Adria English. "We live in a world where anyone can file a lawsuit for any reason and without any proof. Fortunately, a fair and impartial judicial process exists to find the truth and Mr. Combs is confident he will prevail against these and other baseless claims in court."

Diddy has vehemently denied all the claims, although he backtracked in the case of Ventura after 2016 footage surfaced of him assaulting him in the hallway of a hotel.

"I mean, I hit rock bottom, but I make no excuses," Diddy said in a since-deleted apology video. "My behavior on that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions in that video. I’m disgusted. I was disgusted then when I did it, I'm disgusted now."