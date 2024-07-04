Diddy Accused of Sex Trafficking in New Lawsuit by Former Adult Film Star

A former adult film star has filed a lawsuit against Diddy claiming he "groomed" her into having sex with guests at his parties, including Jacob Arabov, popularly known as "Jacob the Jeweler."

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Adria English alleges she started off working as a "go-go dancer" at a party thrown by Diddy in the Hamptons during Labor Day weekend in 2004. English took the job in order to help her boyfriend land a modeling gig for Sean John.

Her boyfriend and another model were allegedly told they would get the job if they performed oral sex on Diddy, but the former refused. An associate of the disgraced mogul proposed giving him the opportunity in exchange for his girlfriend working at his upcoming party.

English, who went by Omunique when working in the adult film industry, claims she continued to work at Diddy's parties where she was encouraged to flirt with guests and consume drinks laced with narcotics, such as ecstasy.

English alleges in her lawsuit that she was eventually "groomed" into sex trafficking, citing one such instance where she had "forced sexual intercourse" with Jacob the Jeweler. She submitted a photo of the two together after their encounter.

Diddy allegedly congratulated her afterwards for following his order and paid her an additional $1,000.

English alleges she was being "passed off" over time at Diddy's parties and accuses Tamiko Thomas of being a mediator in his alleged sex trafficking operation.

The suit alleges Diddy vowed to help elevate her music career, but ultimately faced threats of being blackballed if she did not fulfill his demands. English claims she suffered emotional trauma and intimacy issues since her association with the Bad Boy Entertainment founder came to an end in 2009.

She is seeking an unspecified amount in damages.