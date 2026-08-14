50 Cent's G-Unit G6 Reebok Returns: Here's How to Get Your Hands on a Pair

The retro keeps the premium white leather and suede build, grey suede toe cap, red-white-blue accents, G6 silver lace dubrae, tri-color heel tab, "G-Unit" heel embroidery, and icy outsole exactly like the OG.

Reebok is re-releasing the original 2003 red, white, and blue G-Unit G6 sneaker as a 1:1 retro, dropping August 20, 2026 at 10 A.M. ET for $130 on Reebok.com and select retailers in unisex sizing 3.5–13 and 14.

50 Cent is taking it back to 2003 with the re-release of his first official sneaker, the Reebok G-Unit G6 — find out more info below. More than two decades after it first hit shelves, the soon-to-be-released Reebok x G-Unit G6 is a 1:1 retro of the original '03 silhouette, reviving the archival red, white and blue colorway exactly as it was when it dropped the same year as Fif's major label debut, Get Rich or Die Tryin', and G-Unit's first album, Beg for Mercy.

When and where can you buy the Reebok G6 re-release?

The Reebok x G-Unit G6 drops August 20 at 10 A.M. ET on Reebok.com and at select retailers, priced at $130. Sizing runs unisex from 3.5 to 13, plus size 14.

What design details can fans expect from the release?

The sneaker carries a premium white leather and suede upper, with a grey suede toe cap dressed in red, white and blue accents. Detail work includes G6 branded silver lace dubrae, a tri-color heel tab, "G-Unit" embroidered in blue on the lateral heel, and Reebok branding on the tongue and heel. An icy rubber outsole sits beneath a durable rubber midsole.

What does 50 Cent say about the return of the G-Unit G6?

"The G-Unit sneaker represents a special time in my career and in hip-hop," 50 said in a Reebok press release. "What we created with Reebok had a real impact on sneaker culture, and it's incredible to see that influence still resonate more than 20 years later. I'm excited to bring it back for the people who were there the first time and a whole new generation."

What does Reebok say about 50 Cent and the return of the G6?

Reebok CEO Todd Krinsky said in a statement: "Our relationship with 50 has always gone beyond sneakers. He helped define an important chapter in Reebok's history, and together we created something that had a lasting impact on sport style and culture. Bringing the G-Unit G6 back is an opportunity to celebrate that legacy while introducing it to a new generation."