Diddy Requests Dismissal of Jane Doe Sexual Assault Lawsuit, Alleges Filing Is a 'Stunt'

Sean 'Diddy' Combs has repeatedly denied that he and two other men raped a 17-year-old girl at a New York recording studio in 2003. Now, the Bad Boy Records founder wants the lawsuit filed by the alleged victim tossed.

According to People, on Friday (May 10), Combs' attorneys filed for a dismissal of Jane Doe's lawsuit, writing that it was the woman's "second attempt to state an entirely false and hideous claim against the Combs Defendants." In addition, Combs' legal team argued that Doe's rape allegation is a "false and hideous claim" with unspecified details that was filed too late under the New York’s Adult Survivors Act.

Per TMZ, the lawyers wrote that the "Plaintiff cannot allege what day or time of year the alleged incident occurred, yet purports to miraculously recall the most prurient details with specificity. Accordingly, this case should be dismissed now, with prejudice, to protect the Combs Defendants from further reputational injury and before more party and judicial resources are squandered."

Combs' team also points out a "trigger warning" in Doe's suit, claiming that it was used to drum up attention. Similarly, the warming was used in legal documents from Combs' ex-girlfriend Casandra 'Cassie' Ventura shortly before the two settled for an undisclosed amount. The woman in this case is represented by the same lawyers who represented Cassie in her filing against Diddy.

The Jane Doe claims that in 2003, she met former Bad Boy Records president Harve Pierre in Detroit before being flown out to Combs' studio in New York City. Doe alleges that at the studio, she was given drugs and alcohol before being "viciously gang raped." The woman has also provided photos from the alleged encounter, where one image shows her sitting on Combs' lap.

Following Ventura's bombshell lawsuit last November, Combs became the subject of numerous additional lawsuits involving sexual violence and abuse in the following months. On March 25, Combs' homes in Los Angeles and Miami were raided by Homeland Security, reportedly over a sex trafficking investigation. Last month, he filed to dismiss claims given in a sexual assault case involving plaintiff Joi Dickerson-Neal, with his attorneys arguing that certain laws didn't exist at the time of the alleged incident.