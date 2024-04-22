Freddy P of Da Band Claims Diddy's Threats on His Life Forced Him to Leave the Group

Freddy P, one of the former members of Diddy's MTV Making The Band 2 group Da Band, has claimed the mogul flexed his power and threatened to end his life and the lives of people in his neighborhood.

In a recent conversation with The Art of Dialogue, Freddy reflected on a time he and Diddy had a heated conversation that led to the latter making an insane threat. According to Freddy, Diddy told him he had enough power to buy the entire block the Florida rapper lived on and would cut off the electricity, claiming anyone who stepped out onto the street would get killed.

"One day, I was waking up, and I was in a mood. I'm in the studio, I'm snapping or whatever. I didn't even want to be fucked with," Freddy recalled. "You know when you around a bunch of goofies and you a street n***a, sometimes you don't want to be around the nerds. So I'm in that bitch; I'm just frustrated with a lot of shit going on."

He continued, "Anyway, we get into a situation. We in front of everybody, n***a like, "Man, what you think you bout it or something?' He was like, 'N***a, I'll buy every house on your block, shut every light off in that bitch, and every time you come out that bitch you'll get popped.' When he tell you some shit like that, you go to picture him purchasing every house, you going to picture every light going off, and that shit silenced me."