Former Bad Boy President Harve Pierre Sued for Sexual Assault, Label Accused of Negligence

Former Bad Boy Records president Harve Pierre is being sued for allegedly grooming and sexually assaulting his assistant just weeks after Cassie accused Diddy of rape and sex trafficking.

According to the plaintiff's lawsuit, Pierre allegedly preyed on his assistant "on multiple occasions in New York City and other locations throughout the country" and "used his position of authority as plaintiff's boss to groom, exploit, and sexually assault her."

In the span of a year, Pierre had allegedly engaged in a pattern of grooming his assistant, which eventually led to sexual harassment and assault. The assistant is now looking for damages that will "fully and fairly compensate" her.

Bad Boy Entertainment, Bad Boy Records, and Combs Enterprises are also named in the lawsuit as co-defendants and are accused of negligence and gender violence. According to the filing, the defendants knew that Pierre was "unfit" to be in a high-level position and failed to "properly supervise" him.

A spokesperson for Bad Boy Records told Rolling Stone, "We have recently become aware of a lawsuit filed in New York by a former employee. The allegations are from many years ago that were never brought to the attention of the company. Neither the plaintiff nor the executive are current employees of the company. We are now investigating the allegations, and our top priority is the safety and well-being of our employees."

The fallout of Cassie's lawsuit against Diddy had quite a rippling effect on his company. Earlier this week, journalist and marketing specialist Dawn Montgomery announced she would be stepping away from Revolt's Monuments to Me podcast. Diddy launched the Revolt media company in 2012.

"FYI: I won't be signing on to do the 3rd season of @revolttv's Monuments To Me podcast," she wrote in a tweet. "I am a [sexual assault] survivor & I cannot be a part of a show that's supposed to uplift black women while @Diddy leads the company. Believe Black women."