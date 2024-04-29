Aubrey O’Day Says Diddy Offered Her $330 for Danity Kane's Publishing Rights in Exchange for Keeping Quiet

“When I went to look at the publishing deal, it said anything but I’m being made whole financially again," O'Day adds. "In fact, it asked me to not be able to have access to my story and my experience anymore. It asked me specifically to stay silent and never speak poorly about a human. So then I realized something really bad is coming.”

O'Day, who was one of the stars of Making the Band, said she turned down Diddy’s offer.

Diddy sources later issued a statement to TMZ regarding her comments.

"Aubrey O'Day got her big break because Diddy and Bad Boy cast her in their show with her group, Danity Kane," the statement reads. Last year, when he reassigned his portion of the publishing to Bad Boy artists, an unprecedented move within the industry and which he did not have to do, not all artists signed an NDA, contrary to what she claims."

The Danity Kane singer was signed to Bad Boy Records in the 2000s. She previously claimed that Diddy sent her an NDA for the group's publishing rights back in September, and detailed what some of the agreement said.