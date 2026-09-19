Damon Albarn Raises Palestinian Flag on Gorillaz U.S. Tour Opener: 'Don’t Ever Be Neutral'

Key Takeaways
- Damon Albarn raised a Palestinian flag during Gorillaz’s U.S. tour opener in Orlando and told the crowd: "Stand your position. Don’t ever be neutral."
- The gesture echoed Albarn’s pro-Palestine statement during Gorillaz’s London residency with the London Arab Orchestra last year.
- His statement followed Macklemore’s removal from Ed Sheeran’s Loop Tour after a “Free Palestine” speech; Macklemore later pledged $1 million in tour earnings to six organizations supporting Palestine.
Damon Albarn kicked off the Gorillaz’s U.S. tour this week with a strong statement in support of Palestine.
In light of Macklemore being kicked off Ed Sheeran’s Loop Tour, the British musician, who co-founded Gorillaz and is formerly of rock group Blur, shouted out the sovereign state on Thursday (September 17) while onstage at the Kia Center in Orlando. To emphasize his advocacy for Palestine, Albarn also held up the Palestinian flag, which he received from an audience member.
"Don’t forget this. Ever. Stand your position. Don’t ever be neutral," the musician said. Albarn's statement was similar to the one he issued during Gorillaz’s London residency last year with the London Arab Orchestra.
Earlier this month, Macklemore opened the New Jersey date of Sheeran's tour at MetLife Stadium, where the Grammy winner delivered a "Free Palestine" speech, which rattled the Israeli-American Council.
The organization petitioned for the "Thrift Shop" rapper to be removed from the tour, which was fulfilled, although Sheeran pointed the blame at tour promoters. Macklemore, who was booked as an opener on the U.S. leg of the tour, also claimed that Kraft Group executive officer Robert Kraft gave Sheeran an "ultimatum," pushing for the rapper to be booted from the tour.
Macklemore has turned to philanthropy following his short time on the Loop Tour, announcing that he'll donate $1 million of his net earnings from the tour to six organizations in support of Palestine.
"That is what this has always been about. Not me. Not a tour. Not the headlines or the controversy. It is about Palestinians right to freedom, dignity and safety in their own homeland," the artist stated in an Instagram post.
Other Loop Tour openers have exited the trek in solidarity with Macklemore, including Finneas, Aaron Rowe, and bands Lukas Graham and Beoga.