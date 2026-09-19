Damon Albarn Raises Palestinian Flag on Gorillaz U.S. Tour Opener: 'Don’t Ever Be Neutral'

Damon Albarn kicked off the Gorillaz’s U.S. tour this week with a strong statement in support of Palestine.

In light of Macklemore being kicked off Ed Sheeran’s Loop Tour, the British musician, who co-founded Gorillaz and is formerly of rock group Blur, shouted out the sovereign state on Thursday (September 17) while onstage at the Kia Center in Orlando. To emphasize his advocacy for Palestine, Albarn also held up the Palestinian flag, which he received from an audience member.

"Don’t forget this. Ever. Stand your position. Don’t ever be neutral," the musician said. Albarn's statement was similar to the one he issued during Gorillaz’s London residency last year with the London Arab Orchestra.