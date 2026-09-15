Ed Sheeran Issues Statement on Macklemore's Tour Removal Over 'Free Palestine' Speech

Ed Sheeran says he’s “not complicit.”

Tuesday (Sept. 15), the Play artist issued a statement in response to this one from Macklemore, who was recently removed from Sheeran’s tour following a speech he gave in support of the Palestinian people.

Sheeran, like Macklemore, mentions Robert Kraft in his newly shared statement. Kraft, notably, released his own statement on Monday (Sept. 14). The singer also claims he “spoke with the venues at length all week to try and build a bridge” after it was made clear that they wanted Macklemore off the tour.