Music

Ed Sheeran Issues Statement on Macklemore's Tour Removal Over 'Free Palestine' Speech

The singer says the move was "the promoter's decision," not his.

Ed Sheeran smiling, wearing a light pink shirt, with a backdrop featuring iHeartRadio and Capital logos.
Image via Getty/Paras Griffin/iHeartRadio

Ed Sheeran says he’s “not complicit.”

Tuesday (Sept. 15), the Play artist issued a statement in response to this one from Macklemore, who was recently removed from Sheeran’s tour following a speech he gave in support of the Palestinian people.

Sheeran, like Macklemore, mentions Robert Kraft in his newly shared statement. Kraft, notably, released his own statement on Monday (Sept. 14). The singer also claims he “spoke with the venues at length all week to try and build a bridge” after it was made clear that they wanted Macklemore off the tour.

“Macklemore coming off tour was the promoter’s decision,” Sheeran said. “It was not mine. Macklemore’s contract for the tour was with the promoter, not me.”

Elsewhere in his statement, Sheeran pointed to his own “personal views” on what he described as “this devastating conflict,” though he also reaffirmed his stance that his audience is not expecting “a political forum” at his shows.

“Just because I choose not to speak publicly, it doesn’t mean I don’t have them, and it doesn’t mean I don’t care,” he argued.

For more on what happened, read this.

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