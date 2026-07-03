Latest Stories
Taylor Swift Blasts Damon Albarn for 'Completely False' Claim That She Doesn't Write Her Own Songs
Taylor Swift put Damon Albarn in check after he claimed "she doesn't write her own songs" in a recent interview with the 'Los Angeles Times.'
Damon Albarn Is Upset Kanye 'Trapped' Paul McCartney in an 'Abusive Collaboration'
In a new interview, Albarn characterized Kanye’s collaboration with Paul McCartney as “abusive” and revealed he warned the former Beatle against working with West.
Premiere: Damon Albarn Joins House Producer Nic Fanciulli For Glistening New Single "Saying"
Expect 12 tracks of varied dance music with a focus on songwriting.
Vince Staples Performs "Love Can Be…" With Damon Albarn, Kilo Kish, and Ray J on 'Fallon'
Vince Staples stops by the 'Tonight Show' to perform his 'Big Fish Theory' cut "Love Can Be..." with a few special guests.
Exclusive: Mura Masa Breaks Down Work With ASAP Rocky, Desiigner, and Damon Albarn on Debut Album
Mura Masa talks about collaborating with ASAP Rocky, Damon Albarn, and Desiigner for his upcoming self-titled album.
Damon Albarn Of Gorillaz on Drake: "He's Not As Consistent As He Could Be"
Damon Albarn offers his thoughts on Drake.
A New Gorillaz Album Is Coming in 2016
Damon Albarn and Jamie Hewlett have been dropping hints that a new Gorillaz album was in the works all year through various interviews and Instagram posts.
Gorillaz Will Be Working on a New Album Soon
The Damon Albarn-led virtual band confirms return from hiatus.
Punk Move: Damon Albarn Refuses to End 5-Hour Set, Gets Carried Off Stage
He ended with a cover of The Clash's "Should I Stay Or Should I Go."