Damon Albarn

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Latest Stories

Taylor Swift attending 'All Too Well' New York premiere
Music

Taylor Swift Blasts Damon Albarn for 'Completely False' Claim That She Doesn't Write Her Own Songs

Taylor Swift put Damon Albarn in check after he claimed "she doesn't write her own songs" in a recent interview with the 'Los Angeles Times.'

Brenton Blanchet1636 days ago
Paul McCartney, Kanye West Collab
Music

Damon Albarn Is Upset Kanye 'Trapped' Paul McCartney in an 'Abusive Collaboration'

In a new interview, Albarn characterized Kanye’s collaboration with Paul McCartney as “abusive” and revealed he warned the former Beatle against working with West.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery2942 days ago
Nic Fanciulli
Music

Premiere: Damon Albarn Joins House Producer Nic Fanciulli For Glistening New Single "Saying"

Expect 12 tracks of varied dance music with a focus on songwriting.

James Keith3200 days ago
vince
Music

Vince Staples Performs "Love Can Be…" With Damon Albarn, Kilo Kish, and Ray J on 'Fallon'

Vince Staples stops by the 'Tonight Show' to perform his 'Big Fish Theory' cut "Love Can Be..." with a few special guests.

Trace William Cowen3308 days ago
This is a photo of Mura Masa.
Music

Exclusive: Mura Masa Breaks Down Work With ASAP Rocky, Desiigner, and Damon Albarn on Debut Album

Mura Masa talks about collaborating with ASAP Rocky, Damon Albarn, and Desiigner for his upcoming self-titled album.

Eric Diep3367 days ago
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Music

Damon Albarn Of Gorillaz on Drake: "He's Not As Consistent As He Could Be"

Damon Albarn offers his thoughts on Drake.

Jay Balfour3930 days ago
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Music

A New Gorillaz Album Is Coming in 2016

Damon Albarn and Jamie Hewlett have been dropping hints that a new Gorillaz album was in the works all year through various interviews and Instagram posts.

jessielmorris3932 days ago
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Music

Gorillaz Will Be Working on a New Album Soon

The Damon Albarn-led virtual band confirms return from hiatus.

Kristen Yoonsoo Kim4020 days ago
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Music

Punk Move: Damon Albarn Refuses to End 5-Hour Set, Gets Carried Off Stage

He ended with a cover of The Clash's "Should I Stay Or Should I Go."

Kristen Yoonsoo Kim4030 days ago

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