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Livestream Coachella 2023 f/ Frank Ocean, Pusha T, Bad Bunny, Metro Boomin, Rosalía, GloRilla, and More
Coachella is kicking things off this weekend with a stacked lineup including Frank Ocean, Bad Bunny, and Blackpink—and YouTube is livestreaming all six stages.
Life Is Beautiful Announces 2022 Lineup f/ Jack Harlow, Migos, Lorde, Gorillaz, and More
The three-day Life Is Beautiful festival in Las Vegas has announced its 2022 lineup, marking the event's second iteration since the pandemic began.
Taylor Swift Blasts Damon Albarn for 'Completely False' Claim That She Doesn't Write Her Own Songs
Taylor Swift put Damon Albarn in check after he claimed "she doesn't write her own songs" in a recent interview with the 'Los Angeles Times.'
Elton John Shares New Album 'The Lockdown Sessions' f/ Young Thug, Nicki Minaj, Lil Nas X, and More
Elton John has released 'The Lockdown Sessions,' a project that finds the legendary artist collaborating with the likes of Young Thug, Nicki Minaj, and more.
Animated British Band Gorillaz Launch 'G Foot' Clothing
Designed by Jamie Hewlett and Remi Kabaka, the twelve-piece collection is a reflection of each band member's personal style. “This is real style in a cartoon...
Gorillaz and Schoolboy Q Connect for New Song and Video “PAC-MAN”
Schoolboy Q has teamed up with Gorillaz for "PAC-MAN," the latest installment in the group's ongoing 'Song Machine' series of collaborations.
Damon Albarn Is Upset Kanye 'Trapped' Paul McCartney in an 'Abusive Collaboration'
In a new interview, Albarn characterized Kanye’s collaboration with Paul McCartney as “abusive” and revealed he warned the former Beatle against working with West.
Las Vegas Terrorist Reportedly Rented Condos Overlooking Life Is Beautiful Festival
This year's Life Is Beautiful was headlined by Chance the Rapper, Lorde, and Blink-182.
Exclusive: Mura Masa Breaks Down Work With ASAP Rocky, Desiigner, and Damon Albarn on Debut Album
Mura Masa talks about collaborating with ASAP Rocky, Damon Albarn, and Desiigner for his upcoming self-titled album.
Gorillaz Grab Pusha T and Mavis Staples for New Song "Let Me Out"
Gorillaz share their new song "Let Me Out" featuring Pusha T and Mavis Staples.
The Gorillaz Drop Four New Songs, Share Details for Upcoming Album 'Humanz'
The Gorillaz dropped four new songs from their upcoming album 'Humanz.'
New Gorillaz Album Is Reportedly Coming in 2017
Gorillaz previously hinted that their new album would be coming this year, but a new update suggests fans will have to wait until 2017 for new music.
Gorillaz Give Fans the First Look at Their Long-Awaited New Album
Band co-founders Damon Albarn and Jamie Hewlett hinted that a new album was coming this year. Jamie Hewlett shared two videos on Instagram of the band.
Damon Albarn Of Gorillaz on Drake: "He's Not As Consistent As He Could Be"
Damon Albarn offers his thoughts on Drake.
A New Gorillaz Album Is Coming in 2016
Damon Albarn and Jamie Hewlett have been dropping hints that a new Gorillaz album was in the works all year through various interviews and Instagram posts.
Gorillaz Will Be Working on a New Album Soon
The Damon Albarn-led virtual band confirms return from hiatus.