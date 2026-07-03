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Frank Ocean performs at The Parklife Festival 2017
Music

Livestream Coachella 2023 f/ Frank Ocean, Pusha T, Bad Bunny, Metro Boomin, Rosalía, GloRilla, and More

Coachella is kicking things off this weekend with a stacked lineup including Frank Ocean, Bad Bunny, and Blackpink—and YouTube is livestreaming all six stages.

Joe Price1189 days ago
Jack Harlow for festival lineup post
Music

Life Is Beautiful Announces 2022 Lineup f/ Jack Harlow, Migos, Lorde, Gorillaz, and More

The three-day Life Is Beautiful festival in Las Vegas has announced its 2022 lineup, marking the event's second iteration since the pandemic began.

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1585 days ago
Taylor Swift attending 'All Too Well' New York premiere
Music

Taylor Swift Blasts Damon Albarn for 'Completely False' Claim That She Doesn't Write Her Own Songs

Taylor Swift put Damon Albarn in check after he claimed "she doesn't write her own songs" in a recent interview with the 'Los Angeles Times.'

Brenton Blanchet1635 days ago
Elton John 'The Lockdown Sessions' cover
Music

Elton John Shares New Album 'The Lockdown Sessions' f/ Young Thug, Nicki Minaj, Lil Nas X, and More

Elton John has released 'The Lockdown Sessions,' a project that finds the legendary artist collaborating with the likes of Young Thug, Nicki Minaj, and more.

Brad Callas1729 days ago
gorillaz-lead
Style

Animated British Band Gorillaz Launch 'G Foot' Clothing

Designed by Jamie Hewlett and Remi Kabaka, the twelve-piece collection is a reflection of each band member's personal style. “This is real style in a cartoon...

Sanj Patel1792 days ago
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Gorillaz and Schoolboy Q
Music

Gorillaz and Schoolboy Q Connect for New Song and Video “PAC-MAN”

Schoolboy Q has teamed up with Gorillaz for "PAC-MAN," the latest installment in the group's ongoing 'Song Machine' series of collaborations.

Joe Price2188 days ago
Paul McCartney, Kanye West Collab
Music

Damon Albarn Is Upset Kanye 'Trapped' Paul McCartney in an 'Abusive Collaboration'

In a new interview, Albarn characterized Kanye’s collaboration with Paul McCartney as “abusive” and revealed he warned the former Beatle against working with West.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery2941 days ago
Chance LIB Festival
Music

Las Vegas Terrorist Reportedly Rented Condos Overlooking Life Is Beautiful Festival

This year's Life Is Beautiful was headlined by Chance the Rapper, Lorde, and Blink-182.

Trace William Cowen3209 days ago
This is a photo of Mura Masa.
Music

Exclusive: Mura Masa Breaks Down Work With ASAP Rocky, Desiigner, and Damon Albarn on Debut Album

Mura Masa talks about collaborating with ASAP Rocky, Damon Albarn, and Desiigner for his upcoming self-titled album.

Eric Diep3366 days ago
Gorillaz
Music

Gorillaz Grab Pusha T and Mavis Staples for New Song "Let Me Out"

Gorillaz share their new song "Let Me Out" featuring Pusha T and Mavis Staples.

edwinortiz3389 days ago
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A stillshot from the Gorillaz' "Saturnz Barz" music video.
Music

The Gorillaz Drop Four New Songs, Share Details for Upcoming Album 'Humanz'

The Gorillaz dropped four new songs from their upcoming album 'Humanz.'

Gavin Evans3402 days ago
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Music

New Gorillaz Album Is Reportedly Coming in 2017

Gorillaz previously hinted that their new album would be coming this year, but a new update suggests fans will have to wait until 2017 for new music.

jessielmorris3686 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Gorillaz Give Fans the First Look at Their Long-Awaited New Album

Band co-founders Damon Albarn and Jamie Hewlett hinted that a new album was coming this year. Jamie Hewlett shared two videos on Instagram of the band.

jessielmorris3749 days ago
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Music

Damon Albarn Of Gorillaz on Drake: "He's Not As Consistent As He Could Be"

Damon Albarn offers his thoughts on Drake.

Jay Balfour3928 days ago
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Music

A New Gorillaz Album Is Coming in 2016

Damon Albarn and Jamie Hewlett have been dropping hints that a new Gorillaz album was in the works all year through various interviews and Instagram posts.

jessielmorris3931 days ago
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Music

Gorillaz Will Be Working on a New Album Soon

The Damon Albarn-led virtual band confirms return from hiatus.

Kristen Yoonsoo Kim4019 days ago

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