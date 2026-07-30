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Max B and Karen Civil Engage in Online Dispute Over ‘Terminated’ Claim

Max B and Karen Civil got into a public disagreement over the reason behind the end of their business relationship.

Split image of Karen Civil and Max B.
Jerritt Clark/Getty for Silver Air Private Jets and True Religion; Joy Malone/Getty

Max B and Karen Civil are publicly sharing their own versions of events regarding why they are no longer working together.

“Marketing maven” Civil, via her company Always Civil Enterprise, has been working with the rapper on, as she put it in a LinkedIn post, “shaping the first phase of Max B’s public return” since late last year, when he was released from prison after a 15-year sentence.

However, that partnership appears to have come to a contentious end.

Max B recently shared in an Instagram Story post that business inquiries and related matters would be handled by someone other than Civil because she was “terminated” at the end of last month.

The announcement came after Max B accused Civil of hacking his account.

Civil later disputed his side of the story in her own Instagram Story post, claiming that Always Civil’s work with Max “is now complete.”

“From supporting your return home, to securing GQ, helping position the business for its partnership with @defiantxrecords, and bringing this chapter to the BET Awards stage, @alwayscivil's work is now complete,” she wrote. “We are proud of everything we built together and wish you and your new team continued success.”

Civil also attempted to clarify Max’s claim that his Instagram account has been hacked, explaining that her social media team had “completed our proprietary social audit and closed out the backend access, relationships, and connections tied to that work.”

Civil commented that her firm and Max B would no longer work together on any future projects.

Their disagreement took a turn when Max B called her “a liar” and accused her of “trying to save face” by making it appear as though he benefitted from their partnership.

“I'm not sure why you're trying to save face, but the reality is you've done a lot that led to me letting you go,” he wrote. “So getting on social media and acting like you've done all these great things for me is simply not true.”

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