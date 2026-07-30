Rachel Wolfson Launches 'Jackpuss' Amid 'Jackass' Fallout: 'They Didn't Think Women Could Be Dumb'

She also used the rollout to air out past tensions with the Jackass crew, alleging Weeman got Palamides fired from Jackass Forever and saying it "has been brought to my attention" that Weeman and Steve-O hate her, adding: "never meet your heroes, they hate women."

In a series of posts, Wolfson leaned into the tagline "they didn’t think women could be dumb, we are here to prove them wrong," while framing Jackpuss as Jackass alumni doing "dumb shit" with their friends.

Rachel Wolfson has launched Jackpuss, a women-led stunt project with Natalie Palamides that she’s billing as the female answer to Jackass, promoted via a new @jackpussforever account and a logo parodying the Jackass skull-and-crossbones.

Rachel Wolfson is apparently done with Jackass, announcing the launch of Jackpuss, a new women-led stunt project. On Wednesday (July 29), the first and only female main Jackass cast member took to X to share that she would be teaming with Natalie Palamides for a new spin-off. "They didn’t think women could be dumb, we are here to prove them wrong," Wolfson wrote on X alongside a couple of half-naked photos of she and Palamides, with the words "Jackpuss" emblazoned on her stomach in what appears to be blood.

Pushing Jackpuss in a number of posts, Wolfson directed fans to an X account created for the project. "If you like @jackassworld then you’ll love @jackpussforever," she wrote in one post, while adding in another: "Jackass is for now but @Jackpussforever is forever." The bio for the Jackpuss X account describes the project as "Jackass alumni @rachelwolfson and @nataliepalamides team up to do dumb shit with their friends." The account's logo, a skull with spread female legs where crossbones would normally sit, is a direct parody of the Jackass franchise logo. She also listed a couple of funding site links, asking fans to help her raise money to pay for Jackpuss production costs. You can donate here: Spotfund | GoFundMe.

Wolfson's thread doubled as a reckoning with her time inside the franchise. In since-deleted posts caught by BroBible, she alleged that Palamides was fired from 2022's Jackass Forever after tackling cast member Weeman (Jason Acuña) in response to what Wolfson described as "horrible shit" he said to her. "Everyone thought it was hilarious, he got her fired," Wolfson wrote.