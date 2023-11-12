Benzino Responds to Coi Leray Saying Her Father Is 'Envious' of Her Success in New Interview

Benzino is speaking out against the claim that he is “envious” of his daughter Coi Leray’s success.

During an interview with Angie Martinez for her IRL Podcast, the radio host asked Leray how Benzino deals with her success. “At first it was rocky, because I felt like he couldn’t handle my success. I felt like it did come from an envious place, which is okay, cause he’s human, and it’s fine. He’s one of those people that feels like ‘Yo, I still have a story to tell,’” she said.

The Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta alum didn’t take kindly to his daughter’s comments and fired back on Instagram, writing, “This has to be the most ridiculous 💩 I’ve heard in my entire life on this earth. How tf can be envious towards someone I RAISED, NUTURED, PROVIDED FOR, INFLUENCED AND LOVE VERY DEARLY??? This industry and the internet have completely messed up the minds of this young generation.”

He continued, “I’m tired of her pushing a false narrative about who I am and what I’ve done as a father. In my 40 years in hip hop I’ve never ever seen an artist DOG their parents out the was [sic] Coi does and it’s embarrassing and sad…and one last thing, @angiemartinez knows she doesn’t like me so she’s just being manipulative and messy. They want me crash out but I’ve worked on myself so hard that I ain’t going backwards for ANYTHING, but what I won’t do is allow ANYONE to slander my name and push a false narrative on my reputation and who I am. I’ve shed too many blood, sweat and tears, survived street wars and indictments. Nope no more.”

In a separate post, Benzino followed up with more comments that read, “It’s so easy to hop in the bad dad bandwagon because 75 percent of black women and girls were without their dad in any capacity. WELL I FEEL FOR ALL OF YALL, BUT THAT WAS NOT THE CASE FOR COI LERAY! I NAMED HER THAT, NONE OF [YOU] WERE THERE SO PLEASE CHILL.”

The 26-year-old “Players” rapper has yet to publicly respond to her father’s recent social media comments, but it wouldn’t be the first time she’s weighed in on the matter. Over the summer, Benzino shed tears on an episode of the We in Miami Podcast when defending himself over ‘deadbeat dad’ accusations.