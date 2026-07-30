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Sports

LeBron James Breaks Shohei Ohtani Record as Philadelphia 76ers Jersey Sells Out in 48hrs

Is no record safe from the King?

(L-R) LeBron James and Shohei Ohtani.
Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Fanatics | Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • LeBron James' move from the Los Angeles Lakers to the Philadelphia 76ers has broken Shohei Ohtani's record for most jerseys sold within 48 hours of a player changing teams.
  • Fanatics saw at least six colorways of LeBron's No. 23 76ers jersey sell out within 72 hours, with his merch making up eight of the site’s top 10 products since its Friday release.
  • James chose Philadelphia over finalists Golden State, Cleveland, and Miami on a two-year deal with a player option, framing it as the "last" big decision of his NBA career.

LeBron James might be coming to the end of his NBA career, but he's sill breaking records as he prepares to play his last couple of years in the league.

According to Fanatics, the future Hall of Famer, who just announced his move from the Los Angeles Lakers to the Philadelphia 76ers, has surpassed Shohei Ohtani for the most jerseys sold within the first 48 hours of a player switching teams.

While the total sales numbers remain unknown, 72 hours after LeBron's jersey was released to the public to order, Fanatics saw six different colorways with his No. 23 listed as out of stock on its website. Since Friday (July 24), LeBron merchandise has reportedly accounted for eight of the top 10 selling products on Fanatics.

Ohtani’s previous record was set in 2023 when he revealed that he would be leaving the Los Angeles Angels for the Dodgers.

In the lead up to his decision, LeBron James' free agency came down to four finalists: Golden State Warriors, Philadelphia 76ers, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Miami Heat. He ultimately landed with the 76ers on a two-year, $8 million deal with a player option, framing the move as his "last" decision.

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