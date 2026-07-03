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Vinyl set of Eve's 'Scorpion' album with striking red and black design, featuring a certificate of authenticity.
Music

Eve 'Scorpion' 25th Anniversary Limited Edition Vinyl: How to Buy

The Grammy winner's second studio album is available on red-and-black splatter vinyl on Complex.

Complex Staff134 days ago
Eve.
Music

Eve Awarded Grammy for 25-Year-Old Verse on The Roots' "You Got Me"

The Philly rapper has finally been given her flowers for her appearance on the 1999 hit single.

Trey Alston169 days ago
Suge Knight, Dr. Dre, Eve
Music

Suge Knight Says He Would’ve 'Broke' Dr. Dre's 'Jaw' for Eve

Knight didn't confirm or deny rumors that he and Eve dated back in the day.

tara mahadevan267 days ago
LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 01: Eveattends the Glamour Women of The Year Awards 2024 at Raffles on October 01, 2024 in London, England. CANNES, FRANCE - JUNE 18: Cardi B performs at Spotify Beach concert featuring Cardi B, Lola Young and Mark Ronson at Spotify Beach during Cannes Lions 2025 on June 18, 2025 in Cannes, France. CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 02: Doechii performs during Lollapalooza at Grant Park on August 02, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois.
Music

Eve Praises Cardi B, Doechii, GloRilla, and Latto as Female Rappers Who Will Have ‘Sustainability'

The rapper-actress thinks that few contemporary female rhymers will have longevity.

Jaelani Turner-Williams347 days ago
Eve
Music

Eve Explains Why She Revealed Her Stripper Past At the Beginning of Her Rap Career

She didn't want anyone to figure out her past before she could say it.

Trey Alston354 days ago
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Eve
Music

Eve Sold Her Music Catalog for Eight Figures

The figure it sold for is between $25 million and $50 million.

Trey Alston659 days ago
Split image of Eve and Mike Tyson.
Music

Eve Confirms The LOX Were Planning to Fight Mike Tyson for Making Her Uncomfortable

Tyson claimed he has since apologized for his behavior that day.

Jose Martinez660 days ago
Eve is seen in Times Square on September 16, 2024 in New York City/Janet Jackson at the Christian Siriano Spring 2024 Ready To Wear Fashion Show at the Pierre Hotel on September 8, 2023 in New York, New York
Music

Eve Remembers Janet Jackson 'Saved My Life' After Being Drugged and ‘Hysterical’ at 2007 VMA Afterparty

In her new memoir 'Who's That Girl?,' Eve recounted an experience when Jackson gave her a concoction that alleviated her symptoms from a drugging.

Jaelani Turner-Williams662 days ago
nicki and eve performing
Music

Nicki Minaj Thanks 'Trendsetter' Eve: 'Women Feel So Much Pressure to Compete' (UPDATE)

Per Nicki, Eve has shown a "groundbreaking" level of "emotional and spiritual maturity" in her career.

Trace William Cowen663 days ago
Hot 97/Jay-Z attends the 40/40 Club Pop-Up during Fanatics Fest at Jacob Javitz Center on August 17, 2024 in New York City.
Music

Eve Clarifies Jay-Z's Comments on Female Rap Success Were Misinterpreted, Not Discouraging

In her new memoir, Eve recounted Jay-Z telling her that female rappers "don't really do that well" after her debut album was released.

Jaelani Turner-Williams667 days ago
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Eve
Music

Eve Says Jay-Z Told Her Women Rappers 'Don't Really Do That Well' After Her Debut Album Dropped (UPDATE)

She also described getting "pushback" on her chart-topping hit, "Let Me Blow Ya Mind" with Gwen Stefani.

tara mahadevan670 days ago
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JUNE 04: Eve performs during the 2023 The Roots Picnic at The Mann on June 04, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania/Eve and Gwen Stefani at Cicada in Los Angeles, California, United States
Music

Eve Says It Was an 'Obstacle' to Get Support From Music Execs on "Let Me Blow Ya Mind": 'Thankfully I Won That Battle'

The 2001 collaboration between Eve and Gwen Stefani earned both artists their first Grammy Award the following year.

Jaelani Turner-Williams675 days ago
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JULY 02: Eve performs on day 3 of the 2023 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ at Caesars Superdome on July 02, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Music

Eve Recalls Stripping as a 17-Year-Old, Says She Quit Because She Was ‘Lazy'

In an excerpt her upcoming memoir, 'Who's That Girl?' the rapper and actress detailed her time working in a Bronx strip club as a teen.

Jaelani Turner-Williams681 days ago
Rapper and actress Eve attends the George Lopez Celebrity Gold Classic in 2018
Music

Eve Reflects on Experiencing Ectopic Pregnancy During Filming of Her Sitcom

The 45-year-old rapper and actor said that she learned of the pregnancy while filming 'Eve' in 2006.

Joe Price681 days ago
Eve and Maximillion Cooper pose at the BRIT Awards. Eve wears a shiny black jacket, and Maximillion is in a black coat and sunglasses
Music

Eve Celebrates 10 Years of Marriage With Maximillion Cooper

The couple welcomed their first child together, a son, in 2022.

tara mahadevan764 days ago
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JT of City Girls performs at Lil Baby & Friends in Concert
Music

JT Reacts to City Girls Getting Left Off 'Top 50 Female Rappers' List

JT of City Girls took to social media to question why the hip-hop duo was left off of 50/50 Entertainment's "Top 50 Female Rappers of All Time" list.

Brad Callas1532 days ago

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