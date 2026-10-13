Music

Chris Brown’s Former Housekeeper Wants Him Arrested for Allegedly Witholding $9 Million Settlement

Brown's former housekeeper, Maria Avila, alleges that the singer has made it difficult for her to collect her settlement from her successful dog bite case.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 3: Chris Brown attends Doo-Wop All R&B Soul Music Presents Breezy Bowl XX Official Tour Afterparty Hosted by Chris Brown at The Dome Atlanta on October 3, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Prince Williams/WireImage

Key Takeaways

  • Maria Avila, Chris Brown's former housekeeper, has asked a Los Angeles judge to issue an arrest warrant after Brown allegedly has not solidified a date for her $9 million paument.
  • Avila won a multimillion-dollar judgment against the R&B singer after being mauled by his dog in 2020.
  • Avila's filing argues Brown's financial disclosures were incomplete and referenced his co-headlining slot on The R&B Tour as a source of substantial revenue that could go towards the debt.

The former housekeeper of Chris Brown, who was mauled by the singer’s dog in 2020, wants him to be arrested after Brown allegedly didn’t confirm dates to fulfill his $9 million debt.

In court documents obtained by Complex, Brown’s ex-housekeeper, Maria Avila, requested that a Los Angeles judge issue an arrest warrant for the two-time Grammy winner due to his “failure to appear for examination.” The singer’s business, Black Pyramid LLC, is also named as a co-defendant.

In October, Avila accepted a $9.5 million judgment, a slight reduction from her $12.9 million jury award in the case. Brown’s former employee claims that the singer has withheld available dates for him to appear in court with bank records, although he’s made a substantial amount on The R&B Tour, which he co-headlines with Usher.

The case originated from a December 12, 2020, incident at Brown's Tarzana residence, where Avila claimed that the singer's Caucasian hepherd attacked her. Avila, who was a housekeeper for Brown along with her sister (who was also awarded $885,000), stated that the attack left her with long-lasting physical and psychological distress in addition to serious injuries.

Legal issues for Brown don’t stop at his case with Avila–the artist returns to court in the UK on Oct. 25 for his sentencing in a 2023 assault case. The incident, which Brown pleaded guilty to, occurred at a London nightclub that year, where music producer Abe Diaw was attacked. Several stops on The R&B Tour have been cancelled as Brown approached his court date.

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