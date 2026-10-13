Chris Brown’s Former Housekeeper Wants Him Arrested for Allegedly Witholding $9 Million Settlement

The former housekeeper of Chris Brown, who was mauled by the singer’s dog in 2020, wants him to be arrested after Brown allegedly didn’t confirm dates to fulfill his $9 million debt.

In court documents obtained by Complex, Brown’s ex-housekeeper, Maria Avila, requested that a Los Angeles judge issue an arrest warrant for the two-time Grammy winner due to his “failure to appear for examination.” The singer’s business, Black Pyramid LLC, is also named as a co-defendant.

In October, Avila accepted a $9.5 million judgment, a slight reduction from her $12.9 million jury award in the case. Brown’s former employee claims that the singer has withheld available dates for him to appear in court with bank records, although he’s made a substantial amount on The R&B Tour, which he co-headlines with Usher.

The case originated from a December 12, 2020, incident at Brown's Tarzana residence, where Avila claimed that the singer's Caucasian hepherd attacked her. Avila, who was a housekeeper for Brown along with her sister (who was also awarded $885,000), stated that the attack left her with long-lasting physical and psychological distress in addition to serious injuries.

Legal issues for Brown don’t stop at his case with Avila–the artist returns to court in the UK on Oct. 25 for his sentencing in a 2023 assault case. The incident, which Brown pleaded guilty to, occurred at a London nightclub that year, where music producer Abe Diaw was attacked. Several stops on The R&B Tour have been cancelled as Brown approached his court date.