A number of this week’s best sneaker releases taking place in the coming days will be launching on Complex.
The releases include a trio of Mercedes-Benz x Adidas Samba styles, the Nike Cryoshot, the Nike Goadome Low, and a Bad Bunny x Adidas Gazelle, among others. Other notable sneaker releases coming this week include the Martine Rose x Supreme x Nike Dunk Low and the “Halloween” Air Jordan 5.
Grab a closer look at this week’s best sneaker releases below and where you can cop a pair.
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Nike Cryoshot Mercurial Chrome ‘02
Price: $200
When: Tuesday, Oct. 13
Where: Complex
What You Need to Know: Nike’s ongoing Cryoshot release series continues this week with the Mercurial Chrome '02 soccer cleat that’s been updated into a lifestyle shoe. The upper is essentially identical to the original ‘02 cleat but now has a smoothed-out sole for everyday wear.
Mercedes Benz x Adidas Samba
Price: $130 each
When: Tuesday, Oct. 13
Where: Complex
What You Need to Know: Mercedes-Benz and Adidas Originals have joined forces to release a trio of Samba styles. One of the styles, pictured above, features a tonal black color scheme on the leather upper and has a silver-plated Mercedes-Benz tab on the sides.
Nike Air Max Goadome Low ‘Black Croc’
Price: $175
When: Thursday, Oct. 15
Where: Complex
What You Need to Know: A new iteration of the popular Nike Air Max Goadome Low boot is dropping this week. This pair features a premium croc skin texture on the upper, while the classic Max Air-cushioned midsole sits below.
Martine Rose x Supreme x Nike Dunk Low
Price: $N/A
When: Thursday, Oct. 15
Where: StockX.com, Supreme.com and Supreme stores
What You Need to Know: Martine Rose and Supreme are releasing a new Nike Dunk Low collab this Thursday, which feature a graphic of boxing legend Mike Tyson on the upper. The graphic is inspired by when Tyson became the youngest heavyweight champion in boxing history in 1986.
Nike GT Future
Price: $200
When: Thursday, Oct. 15
Where: Complex
What You Need to Know: Joining the deep lineup of styles coming to Complex this week is a stealthy iteration of the Nike GT Future. The entirety of the one-piece upper dons an all-black color scheme, including the Swoosh by the heel. The same hue appears on the outsole.
Air Jordan 5 ‘Halloween’
Price: $215
When: Saturday, Oct. 17
Where: StockX.com, Nike SNKRS and select retailers
What You Need to Know: Jordan Brand is making sure sneaker fans are ready for Halloween later this month with the release of a “Halloween” Air Jordan 5 this weekend. The sneaker sports a predominantly black color scheme and is paired with ghoulish orange and mint green accents throughout.
Bad Bunny x Adidas Gazelle ‘Solar Gold’
Price: $140
When: Saturday, Oct. 17
Where: Complex
What You Need to Know: Bad Bunny and Adidas Originals are releasing a new Gazelle collab this Saturday, and the project will be available on Complex. Dubbed “Solar Gold,” the makeup pays homage to the glow that shines over the Caribbean during sunset.