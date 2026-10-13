A number of this week’s best sneaker releases taking place in the coming days will be launching on Complex.

The releases include a trio of Mercedes-Benz x Adidas Samba styles, the Nike Cryoshot, the Nike Goadome Low, and a Bad Bunny x Adidas Gazelle, among others. Other notable sneaker releases coming this week include the Martine Rose x Supreme x Nike Dunk Low and the “Halloween” Air Jordan 5.

Grab a closer look at this week’s best sneaker releases below and where you can cop a pair.

Every Air Jordan Releasing in 2026