Rockstar Games Partners With Miami’s Wynwood Walls Museum for Free Admission Ahead of ‘GTA VI’

Miami-Dade County residents have another reason to celebrate the upcoming release of Grand Theft Auto VI.

In partnership with the game’s developer, Rockstar Games, Miami-based open-air museum Wywood Walls invites local residents to visit the venue free of charge through 2028. With free admission, visitors can view rotating murals and sculptures, along with having access to spray-painting and witnessing those working in artist-in-residence programs.

The museum will also be unveiling ten new murals which will be viewable in GTA VI gameplay. The works, including murals by DENIAL, FAILE, Gons and Audet, Lady AIKO, will be exhibited inside Wynwood Walls and across the space. Additionally, the Art of Vice City merch collection is available for purchase here.