Rockstar Games Partners With Miami’s Wynwood Walls Museum for Free Admission Ahead of ‘GTA VI’

Miami-Dade County residents have another reason to celebrate the upcoming release of Grand Theft Auto VI.
In partnership with the game’s developer, Rockstar Games, Miami-based open-air museum Wywood Walls invites local residents to visit the venue free of charge through 2028. With free admission, visitors can view rotating murals and sculptures, along with having access to spray-painting and witnessing those working in artist-in-residence programs.
The museum will also be unveiling ten new murals which will be viewable in GTA VI gameplay. The works, including murals by DENIAL, FAILE, Gons and Audet, Lady AIKO, will be exhibited inside Wynwood Walls and across the space. Additionally, the Art of Vice City merch collection is available for purchase here.
“We're grateful to Rockstar Games for their visionary support and shared love of Miami as we expand access to the arts for the people who call this city home,” the museum stated in the Instagram caption above. “Wynwood Walls Museum was born from the creative spirit of the neighborhood and the vibrant energy of Miami. Since 2009, this community has remained our anchor.”
Residents can sign up for their complimentary digital membership online or at the Wynwood Museum welcome center with a valid photo ID showing a Miami-Dade County address.
If the presence of GTA VI at Wynwood Walls wasn’t enough, the Miami Heat will play as fictional team Vice City against the Milwaukee Bucks on Nov. 18, the night before the long-awaited game releases.