Cardi B Thanks Fan for Defending Her ‘Multimillion Dollar Accent’

Cardi B doesn't care about shady comments about her accent when it's making big bank.
Following the drop of Bia's diss track "Sue Meee?" where at one point the artist rapped, "You should be home with your kids 'cause bitch, you speak like second grade," Cardi appeared to respond to the call-out on X.
On the social media platform, a user wrote, "at what point does making fun of cardi b' speech patterns become racist."
Cardi seemed to agree with the individual and emphasized staying true to herself, writing, "Awwwww thanks for defending me. FCK THEM."
The Grammy winner continued, "I will never change the way I talk… I became famous from that just being myself! Then I started making music and became a millionaire out of it.. THIS IS A MULTIMILLION DOLLAR ACCENT BABBYY OKKKKRRR."
Bia's diss track wouldn't be the first time someone offensively brought up Cardi's accent, as the Bronx native was raised by a Dominican father and Trinidadian mother. In 2018, Cardi spoke to GQ about not having "the best English in the world," previously causing troubles with her recording tracks.
"Do you want to know something? That’s my biggest problem, that takes me a long time in the booth," Cardi told the publication. "I be trying to pronounce words properly and without an accent. Each and every song from my album, I most likely did it over five times, because I’m really insecure about my accent when it comes to music. In person, I don’t care."