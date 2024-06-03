Cardi B Thanks Fan for Defending Her ‘Multimillion Dollar Accent’

On the social media platform, a user wrote, "at what point does making fun of cardi b' speech patterns become racist."

Cardi seemed to agree with the individual and emphasized staying true to herself, writing, "Awwwww thanks for defending me. FCK THEM."

The Grammy winner continued, "I will never change the way I talk… I became famous from that just being myself! Then I started making music and became a millionaire out of it.. THIS IS A MULTIMILLION DOLLAR ACCENT BABBYY OKKKKRRR."