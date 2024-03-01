Cardi B Unleashes "Like What" Freestyle

Cardi B is back.

After days of anticipation, the Grammy-winning rapper came through with her “Like What” freestyle, a braggadocious track that marks her first official record release of 2024. Cardi began promoting the cut earlier this week on social media, where she posted the official cover art as well as a snippet.

The song, which samples Missy Elliott’s 1999 hit “She’s a Bitch,” finds Cardi redeclaring her status in the game and putting her haters on notice: “I ain’t even got dressed/Any L that I took, come after YS,” she rapped in the teaser. “Ayo, let me put some gas in this motherfuckin’ year, bitch/I ain’t really talk my shit in a minute/Like, who the fuck these bitches really think they talkin’ to?/Like, bitch, is you fuckin’ dumb?”

The freestyle arrives just weeks after Cardi’s husband, Offset, teased her forthcoming music. He posted a muted Instagram Story in which he was seen inside the studio bobbing his head.

“Stop being scary and drop the album,” he captioned the post, which tagged Cardi. “Shit goes crazy.”