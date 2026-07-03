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Young Thug Suggests He's Changing His Name 'ASAP' Because of Jeffrey Epstein
The 34-year-old Atlanta rapper previously changed his name to "Sex" in 2018.
Gigi Hadid Responds After Being Mentioned in Epstein Files
The supermodel denied any connection to Jeffrey Epstein after being named in newly released documents.
Mickey Factz Claims LaRussell Blocked Him Following 'Heaven-Sent' Backlash
The Bay Area rapper has since deactivated his social media accounts after the song was widely panned.
Palm Beach Pete Shuts Down Viral Jeffrey Epstein Theory: 'He’s Dead'
The man behind the ‘Palm Beach Pete’ nickname breaks his silence on the Jeffrey Epstein comparisons, conspiracy theories, and the internet’s “crazy phenomenon.”
A Man Dubbed ‘Palm Beach Pete’ Is Going Viral for His Jeffrey Epstein Resemblance
Social media lit up with comparisons after a viral Florida video — but reports confirm the man is simply a lookalike. So who is ‘Palm Beach Pete’?
LaRussell Delivers 'Final Statement' in Defense of 'Heaven-Sent' Song
The Bay Area rapper has shared his last remarks about the song in which he said Donald Trump, Jeffrey Epstein, and Adolf Hitler are "heaven-sent."
LaRussell Responds to Backlash for Song That Calls Hitler, Trump, and Epstein ‘Heaven-Sent'
The Bay Area rapper, who recently signed to Roc Nation, said his engineer told him he "probably shouldn't put this out."
Steve Tisch Shifts NY Giants Stake To Heirs After Epstein Files Fallout
As federal Epstein disclosures spark global fallout, the Giants co-owner moves his share to his children while vowing business as usual.
Epstein Prison Guard Googled Him Minutes Before Body Was Found, DOJ Files Show
Justice Department documents reveal internet searches and suspicious bank activity tied to a guard on duty the night Jeffrey Epstein died.
Bill Gates Apologizes for Affairs While Married, Friendship with Jeffrey Epstein
Gates claims that he did not witness, nor was involved in "illicit" behavior during his friendship with Epstein.
Deepak Chopra Admits 'Poor Judgment' in Epstein Emails Referencing ‘Bring Your Girls’
Deepak Chopra responded after emails with Jeffrey Epstein surfaced, calling the tone 'poor judgment' and denying any criminal involvement.
Whoopi Goldberg Sets the Record Straight on Epstein Files: ‘I Wasn’t His Girlfriend’
Goldberg clarifies why her name appears in the Epstein files, citing a 2013 email about a Monaco charity trip that never happened.
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, Ex-British Prince With Ties to Epstein, Arrested
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, formerly Prince Andrew, has made headlines over the years for his association with Jeffrey Epstein.
Jeffrey Epstein Emails Detail Plant Sedative Allegedly Used to ‘Block Free Will’
Colombian drug 'Devil's Breath' can erase memory and kill if taken in lethal amounts.
Naomi Campbell Speaks Out on Epstein Ties: ‘No Wrongdoing on My Part’
As newly unsealed Jeffrey Epstein documents pull Naomi Campbell back into the spotlight, the supermodel defends herself and reiterates her support for survivors.
Michael Che Slams ‘SNL’ Fan Over Epstein Island Sketch Pitch: 'That’d Be Funny to You?'
'I guess I just don't understand comedy audiences anymore,' he said about the pitch.
Prince William's Earthshot Charity Reported to Watchdog After Donor Named in Epstein Documents
Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, a major donor to the environmental charity, was named in Epstein-related documents that prompted a watchdog complaint.
Orville Peck Leaves Wasserman Agency Following Epstein Revelations
The country singer is the latest to part ways with the prolific talent agency.