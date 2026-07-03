Jeffrey Epstein

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Young Thug with a red wig and sunglasses sings into a microphone on stage, wearing a white tank top against a red-lit background.
Music

Young Thug Suggests He's Changing His Name 'ASAP' Because of Jeffrey Epstein

The 34-year-old Atlanta rapper previously changed his name to "Sex" in 2018.

Joe Price78 days ago
Gigi Hadid with long wavy hair, wearing a high-necked, embellished outfit and earrings, against a blurred green background.
Pop Culture

Gigi Hadid Responds After Being Mentioned in Epstein Files

The supermodel denied any connection to Jeffrey Epstein after being named in newly released documents.

Mark Elibert102 days ago
(L-R) Mickey Factz and LaRussell.
Music

Mickey Factz Claims LaRussell Blocked Him Following 'Heaven-Sent' Backlash

The Bay Area rapper has since deactivated his social media accounts after the song was widely panned.

Jaelani Turner-Williams117 days ago
'Palm Beach Pete' Breaks Silence: 'I'm Not Jeffrey Epstein. He's Dead.'
Pop Culture

Palm Beach Pete Shuts Down Viral Jeffrey Epstein Theory: 'He’s Dead'

The man behind the ‘Palm Beach Pete’ nickname breaks his silence on the Jeffrey Epstein comparisons, conspiracy theories, and the internet’s “crazy phenomenon.”

Bernadette Giacomazzo118 days ago
'Palm Beach Pete,' Jeffrey Epstein Lookalike, Sparks Conspiracy Theories
Pop Culture

A Man Dubbed ‘Palm Beach Pete’ Is Going Viral for His Jeffrey Epstein Resemblance

Social media lit up with comparisons after a viral Florida video — but reports confirm the man is simply a lookalike. So who is ‘Palm Beach Pete’?

Bernadette Giacomazzo119 days ago
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LaRussell.
Music

LaRussell Delivers 'Final Statement' in Defense of 'Heaven-Sent' Song

The Bay Area rapper has shared his last remarks about the song in which he said Donald Trump, Jeffrey Epstein, and Adolf Hitler are "heaven-sent."

Jose Martinez119 days ago
LaRussell smiling wearing a colorful jersey and a black-and-white hat, standing against a dark background.
Music

LaRussell Responds to Backlash for Song That Calls Hitler, Trump, and Epstein ‘Heaven-Sent'

The Bay Area rapper, who recently signed to Roc Nation, said his engineer told him he "probably shouldn't put this out."

Alex Ocho122 days ago
Steve Tisch Transferring NY Giants Ownership After Epstein Files Revelation
Sports

Steve Tisch Shifts NY Giants Stake To Heirs After Epstein Files Fallout

As federal Epstein disclosures spark global fallout, the Giants co-owner moves his share to his children while vowing business as usual.

Bernadette Giacomazzo126 days ago
Jeffrey Epstein with gray hair and a slight smile stands indoors, wearing a dark jacket.
Life

Epstein Prison Guard Googled Him Minutes Before Body Was Found, DOJ Files Show

Justice Department documents reveal internet searches and suspicious bank activity tied to a guard on duty the night Jeffrey Epstein died.

Mark Elibert131 days ago
Microsoft co-founder and US philanthropist Bill Gates gestures as he speaks during the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos on January 21, 2026. The World Economic Forum takes place in Davos from January 19 to January 23, 2026.
Life

Bill Gates Apologizes for Affairs While Married, Friendship with Jeffrey Epstein

Gates claims that he did not witness, nor was involved in "illicit" behavior during his friendship with Epstein.

Jaelani Turner-Williams141 days ago
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Deepak Chopra Says He Had 'Poor Judgment' in Epstein Emails Asking Him to 'Bring Your Girls'
Pop Culture

Deepak Chopra Admits 'Poor Judgment' in Epstein Emails Referencing ‘Bring Your Girls’

Deepak Chopra responded after emails with Jeffrey Epstein surfaced, calling the tone 'poor judgment' and denying any criminal involvement.

Bernadette Giacomazzo143 days ago
Whoopi Goldberg Addresses Her Epstein Files Appearance 'I Wasn't His Girlfriend'
Pop Culture

Whoopi Goldberg Sets the Record Straight on Epstein Files: ‘I Wasn’t His Girlfriend’

Goldberg clarifies why her name appears in the Epstein files, citing a 2013 email about a Monaco charity trip that never happened.

Bernadette Giacomazzo146 days ago
Former Prince Andrew in a suit and tie, with short white hair, standing outdoors.
Life

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, Ex-British Prince With Ties to Epstein, Arrested

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, formerly Prince Andrew, has made headlines over the years for his association with Jeffrey Epstein.

Trace William Cowen148 days ago
Printed documents available at Epstein Library on the U.S. Department of Justice website and Epstein Library on the U.S. Department of Justice website displayed on a laptop screen are seen in this illustration photo taken in Krakow, Poland on February 17, 2026.
Life

Jeffrey Epstein Emails Detail Plant Sedative Allegedly Used to ‘Block Free Will’

Colombian drug 'Devil's Breath' can erase memory and kill if taken in lethal amounts.

Jaelani Turner-Williams149 days ago
Naomi Campbell Breaks Silence After Epstein Ties Revelation: 'No Wrongdoing on My Part'
Pop Culture

Naomi Campbell Speaks Out on Epstein Ties: ‘No Wrongdoing on My Part’

As newly unsealed Jeffrey Epstein documents pull Naomi Campbell back into the spotlight, the supermodel defends herself and reiterates her support for survivors.

Bernadette Giacomazzo150 days ago
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Michael Che Slams 'SNL' Fan for Epstein Island Skit Pitch: 'That'd Be Funny To You?'
Pop Culture

Michael Che Slams ‘SNL’ Fan Over Epstein Island Sketch Pitch: 'That’d Be Funny to You?'

'I guess I just don't understand comedy audiences anymore,' he said about the pitch.

Bernadette Giacomazzo154 days ago
Prince William's Earthshot Charity Reported to Watchdog Group Following Epstein Ties Revelation
Pop Culture

Prince William's Earthshot Charity Reported to Watchdog After Donor Named in Epstein Documents

Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, a major donor to the environmental charity, was named in Epstein-related documents that prompted a watchdog complaint.

Bernadette Giacomazzo155 days ago
Orville Peck performs onstage at Stern Grove on July 27, 2025 in San Francisco, California.
Music

Orville Peck Leaves Wasserman Agency Following Epstein Revelations

The country singer is the latest to part ways with the prolific talent agency.

Alex Gonzalez156 days ago

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