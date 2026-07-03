Latest Stories
Cardi B Blames Concert Fall on 'Government' After Homeland Security Diss
The "Bodak Yellow" hitmaker took a spill while performing in Las Vegas after her argument with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.
Theo Von Denounces Homeland Security Using Image of Him to Celebrate Deportations: ‘Take This Down’
The comedian is not happy about being featured in a video shared by the Department of Homeland Security.
Homeland Security Posts Pokémon-Themed Immigration Raid Video: 'Gotta Catch 'Em All'
The department also shared arrested migrants as trading cards listing their alleged crimes.
Rapper Who Cast NYPD Cop as Stripper in Video Says He Works for Homeland Security
In a trailer for his new documentary, S-Quire also promised to address the fallout from his music video.
Homeland Security Uses DaBaby Song for ICE Promo Video Amid Washington DC Crime Crackdown
A video showing off the Immigration and Customs Enforcement trucks is soundtracked by DaBaby's "Toes."
Julio César Chavez Jr. Arrested by ICE, DHS Announces Boxer's ‘Expedited Removal’ From U.S.
U.S. authorities say the Mexican boxer has an active arrest warrant for his alleged involvement in organized crime.
Trump Administration Using Nike, Jordan Apparel and Tattoos to Identify Suspected Gang Members
ICE also deported a man to an El Salvador prison because of his autism awareness ribbon tattoo.
Diddy’s Lawyers Accuse Feds of Trying to 'Savage' His Reputation by Leaking 'Damaging' Evidence, Including Cassie Assault Video
The music mogul's legal counsel claims the Department of Homeland Security leaked the brutal 2016 hotel footage to CNN.
Diddy’s Lawyer Claims Homeland Security Used ‘Excessive Force’ Raiding Rapper's Homes in 'Unprecedented Ambush'
The hip-hop mogul’s legal representation says he is cooperating with authorities as he maintains his innocence.