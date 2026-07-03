Department of Homeland Security

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Latest Stories

Cardi B.
Music

Cardi B Blames Concert Fall on 'Government' After Homeland Security Diss

The "Bodak Yellow" hitmaker took a spill while performing in Las Vegas after her argument with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

Jaelani Turner-Williams154 days ago
Theo Von attends SNL50: The Homecoming Concert at Radio City Music Hall.
Pop Culture

Theo Von Denounces Homeland Security Using Image of Him to Celebrate Deportations: ‘Take This Down’

The comedian is not happy about being featured in a video shared by the Department of Homeland Security.

Joe Price297 days ago
Stock photo of a person in a dark shirt is shown from behind, handcuffed with metal cuffs. Their hands are clenched into fists.
Pop Culture

Homeland Security Posts Pokémon-Themed Immigration Raid Video: 'Gotta Catch 'Em All'

The department also shared arrested migrants as trading cards listing their alleged crimes.

Alex Ocho299 days ago
A man in a suit and a woman in a black outfit are in a dimly lit room with blue lighting.
Music

Rapper Who Cast NYPD Cop as Stripper in Video Says He Works for Homeland Security

In a trailer for his new documentary, S-Quire also promised to address the fallout from his music video.

Joe Price299 days ago
A man performing on stage, possibly DaBaby, wearing a black shirt and silver chain. Next to him, a black truck labeled "ICE."
Life

Homeland Security Uses DaBaby Song for ICE Promo Video Amid Washington DC Crime Crackdown

A video showing off the Immigration and Customs Enforcement trucks is soundtracked by DaBaby's "Toes."

Joe Price337 days ago
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Julio Cesar Chavez Jr speaks during a press conference ahead of his fight against Jake Paul
Sports

Julio César Chavez Jr. Arrested by ICE, DHS Announces Boxer's ‘Expedited Removal’ From U.S.

U.S. authorities say the Mexican boxer has an active arrest warrant for his alleged involvement in organized crime.

Joshua Espinoza380 days ago
Seal of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security featuring an eagle, shield, and various symbols representing security and protection.
Sports

Trump Administration Using Nike, Jordan Apparel and Tattoos to Identify Suspected Gang Members

ICE also deported a man to an El Salvador prison because of his autism awareness ribbon tattoo.

Joe Price472 days ago
Diddy at the Leagues Cup 2023 match between Inter Miami CF and Atlanta United at DRV PNK Stadium on July 25, 2023 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Music

Diddy’s Lawyers Accuse Feds of Trying to 'Savage' His Reputation by Leaking 'Damaging' Evidence, Including Cassie Assault Video

The music mogul's legal counsel claims the Department of Homeland Security leaked the brutal 2016 hotel footage to CNN.

Alex Ocho647 days ago
A musician in sunglasses performs with a microphone, other artists in the background onstage
Music

Diddy’s Lawyer Claims Homeland Security Used ‘Excessive Force’ Raiding Rapper's Homes in 'Unprecedented Ambush'

The hip-hop mogul’s legal representation says he is cooperating with authorities as he maintains his innocence.

Alex Ocho844 days ago

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