Charli XCX Tells Fans to ‘Please Stop’ Chanting ‘Taylor Is Dead’ at Her Concerts: 'I Will Not Tolerate It'

The tension between Swift and Charli has been largely stoked by fans, who took issue with Swift releasing the U.K exclusive digital version of her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department the same week that Charli released Brat, preventing her from topping the charts.

There was also some speculation that Charli's new song "Sympathy is a knife" contains a dig at Swift. Charli said the song is inspired by a woman who brings out her own insecurities. "Don't know if it's real or if I'm spiraling," she sings on the track. "One voice tells me that they laugh. George says I'm just paranoid… Don't wanna see her backstage at my boyfriend's show. Fingers crossed behind my back. I hope they break up quick."

Charli is engaged to George Daniel, the drummer of The 1975, whose lead singer is Matty Healy, Swift's ex-boyfriend . Charli has also spoken out about opening for Swift on her 2018 Reputation Tour, explaining that she no longer wants to open for other artists due to the experience on that tour.

"I'm really grateful that [Taylor] asked me on that tour. But as an artist, it kind of felt like I was getting up on stage and waving to 5-year-olds," she said, per Variety. "I need to just own my own fucking shit finally."