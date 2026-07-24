V

V is a South Korean singer, songwriter, and actor best known as a member of BTS, the globally dominant K-pop group that debuted under Big Hit Entertainment in 2013. He was born on December 30, 1995, in Daegu, South Korea. Within BTS, V is recognized for his deep baritone voice, a tone that sits distinctly apart from his bandmates, and for his visual identity — a combination of unconventional fashion choices and a face that has made him one of the most-photographed figures in contemporary pop culture. His solo output, including the jazz-inflected "Singularity" and the self-produced ambient track "Winter Bear," points toward an artistic sensibility that sits outside mainstream K-pop's production conventions. His 2023 debut solo album *Layover* leaned into that quieter, introspective direction, distinguishing his solo work from the high-energy group material BTS is known for. Fans and fashion observers follow him as closely for his off-stage presence — including a high-profile brand partnership with Celine — as for his music.

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