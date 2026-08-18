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Blueface Rushes to Hospital Mid-Stream After His Girlfriend Goes Into Labor

Nevaeh Akira went into labor as Blueface was streaming live to his followers on Kick.

Rapper Blueface attends Atlanta Black Pride Weekend Pure Heat Community Festival at Piedmont Park on September 4, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Prince Williams via Getty Images

Blueface was recently streaming on Kick when he captured the moment his girlfriend, Nevaeh Akira, let him know she was going into labor.

The rapper, who has found a home on Kick in recent months, was streaming while driving through Los Angeles on Monday (Aug. 17) when he got a phone call from Akira. He was informed that she was having contractions every two minutes, and that she was already three centimeters dilated. He asked her if that meant she’s in labor. “Chat, we may be having a baby,” the rapper told viewers.

It’s not clear if Akira has since given birth, which will be Blueface’s fourth child overall.

The moment comes not long after authorities were called on Blueface last week after he kicked Akira into a pool. “I barely even kicked you,” he told her during the stream, in which he also kicked his son into the pool. She didn’t appear to be distressed by the moment, and they were seen enjoying their time with the pool and even took a shower together afterward.

Police later arrived at the residence, and the officer questioned if she was involved in a physical altercation that day. She said no, to which the responding officer asked if she was kicked in her stomach. She said she wasn’t, and the police, who were called to the scene by fans watching the stream, left shortly after.

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