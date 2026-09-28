B.G. and Juvenile Pitch Hot Boys Biopic: 'All of Us Done Been Through Some Sh*t'

A separate solo biopic tracing B.G.'s rise from the 13th ward to stardom is set to begin filming soon in New Orleans.

The Hot Boys, made up of B.G., Lil Wayne, Juvenile and Turk, formed at Cash Money in 1997 and released three albums together.

B.G. argued the group's history justifies a film, saying "all of us done been through some s**t" as reason enough to carry a project.

B.G. and Juvenile floated the idea of a Hot Boys biopic during a STILL400 podcast episode posted September 16, hosted by Juvenile alongside Mannie Fresh.

Cash Money Records rappers B.G. and Juvenile are putting a Hot Boys biopic on the table. While B.G. was a guest on the Sept. 16 episode of podcast Still 400, the New Orleans native proposed a Hot Boys biopic similar to Straight Outta Compton, the 2015 movie based on N.W.A. Around the 55-minute mark of the video below, B.G. said the potential movie could be a “blockbuster,” to which Juvenile called on production studios Warner Brothers, Lionsgate and Universal to follow through with a deal.

“The shit I've been through, shit you've been through, shit Wayne been through. … All of us done been through some shit. We all got a story to tell,” Juvenile explained.

The rappers stood firm against a screenwriter using AI for the script and Juvenile went on to pitch a Hot Boys miniseries.