Music

B.G. and Juvenile Pitch Hot Boys Biopic: 'All of Us Done Been Through Some Sh*t'

The New Orleans rappers raised the idea on the STILL400 podcast, while B.G.'s own solo biopic heads toward filming.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MAY 3: B.G. and Juvenile perform during Cash Money Millionaires 30th Anniversary Concert at State Farm Arena on May 3, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Prince Williams/WireImage

Key Takeaways

  • B.G. and Juvenile floated the idea of a Hot Boys biopic during a STILL400 podcast episode posted September 16, hosted by Juvenile alongside Mannie Fresh.
  • B.G. argued the group's history justifies a film, saying "all of us done been through some s**t" as reason enough to carry a project.
  • The Hot Boys, made up of B.G., Lil Wayne, Juvenile and Turk, formed at Cash Money in 1997 and released three albums together.
  • A separate solo biopic tracing B.G.'s rise from the 13th ward to stardom is set to begin filming soon in New Orleans.

Cash Money Records rappers B.G. and Juvenile are putting a Hot Boys biopic on the table.

While B.G. was a guest on the Sept. 16 episode of podcast Still 400, the New Orleans native proposed a Hot Boys biopic similar to Straight Outta Compton, the 2015 movie based on N.W.A.

Around the 55-minute mark of the video below, B.G. said the potential movie could be a “blockbuster,” to which Juvenile called on production studios Warner Brothers, Lionsgate and Universal to follow through with a deal.

“The shit I've been through, shit you've been through, shit Wayne been through. … All of us done been through some shit. We all got a story to tell,” Juvenile explained.

The rappers stood firm against a screenwriter using AI for the script and Juvenile went on to pitch a Hot Boys miniseries.

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