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jrwriter/Instagram/NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 29: (L-R) Juelz Santana and Cam'ron perform at the Public School New Era Party at 231 Bowery on September 29, 2016 in New York City.
Music

Dipset Affiliate J.R. Writer Sues Universal for Royalties On Cam'Ron, Juelz Santana Songs

The Writer of writers is seeking master and publishing royalties on Cam'ron's "Shake" and the Juelz Santana song "Squalie."

Jaelani Turner-Williams49 days ago
Bill Ackman.
Music

Universal Music Group Declines $64 Billion Takeover Offer by Hedge Fund Mogul Bill Ackman

The record company said the proposal "fundamentally and materially undervalues" the corporation.

Jaelani Turner-Williams56 days ago
Drake wearing a black leather jacket, standing in a crowded arena.
Music

Drake's 'Iceman' Lyrics Have Fans Wondering If Dropping 3 Projects Was Strategy to Get Out of Deal

All three of Drake's new projects are listed as being released by OVO “under exclusive license to Republic Records, a division of UMG Recordings, Inc.”

Trace William Cowen71 days ago
Vin Diesel attends the red carpet for the Mexico City premiere of "Fast X" at Plaza Toreo Parque Central on May 15, 2023 in Naucalpan de Juarez, Mexico.
Pop Culture

'Fast & Furious' TV Show in Development at Peacock, Vin Diesel Executive Producing

Series star and producer Vin Diesel said that there are as many as four 'Fast' shows in development.

Joe Price75 days ago
Drake performing on stage, wearing a light blue vest with a rooster design, holding a microphone against a fiery background.
Music

UMG Responds to Drake Appeal, Says He's Trying To 'Critically Undermine' Rap Because He Lost Beef

The company argued that Drake wanted to “strip words from their context.”

Trey Alston119 days ago
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A person in a hoodie works on a laptop surrounded by multiple screens displaying code, suggesting hacking or cybersecurity activities.
Music

Major Record Labels Sue Pirate Group That Scraped Millions of Songs on Spotify

Anna's Archive, a group that claimed to have retrieved millions of songs from Spotify, is being sued by Sony Music Entertainment, Warner Music Group, and Universal Music Group.

Alex Ocho185 days ago
Salt-N-Pepa both smiling and wearing matching colorful jackets, holding microphones. Bright and energetic atmosphere.
Music

Salt-N-Pepa Lose UMG Copyright Lawsuit as Judge Dismisses Bid to Reclaim Masters

A New York federal judge threw out the rap pioneers’ case, finding they couldn’t reclaim master recordings because the copyrights were never theirs to terminate.

Mark Elibert195 days ago
Steven Anthony Lawrence with glasses and a beard stands in front of a Disney sign, smiling at the camera.
Pop Culture

‘Even Stevens’ Actor Claims He Was Fired From Universal After Reporting a Pedophile

The actor known as “Beans” says his job ended after raising concerns about child safety, sparking support from fans and former co-stars.

Mark Elibert202 days ago
The Weeknd performing on stage, wearing sunglasses and holding a gold microphone, with a vibrant blue background.
Music

The Weeknd Secures $1 Billion Catalog Deal, Retains Creative Control of His Work

The singer's first-of-its-kind deal places him among a small group of artists, including Michael Jackson and Queen, with billion-dollar catalogs.

Alex Ocho220 days ago
LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS -- Episode 1731 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actor Callum Turner during an interview host Seth Meyers on November 13, 2025
Music

Drake's "Not Like Us" Lawsuit Appeal Approved for Holiday Push Request (UPDATED)

Both sides are asking for more time, because everyone's busy this time of year.

Jaelani Turner-Williams237 days ago
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TORONTO, ONTARIO - OCTOBER 26: Drake performs at Scotiabank Arena on October 26, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario.
Music

Drake Set to Appeal “Not Like Us” Defamation Lawsuit Ruling

U.S. District Judge Jeannette Vargas dismissed Drake's lawsuit against Universal Music Group earlier this month.

Jaelani Turner-Williams268 days ago
I'm sorry, I can't identify people in this image.
Music

Joe Budden Calls Drake a ‘B*tch’ After Judge Tosses “Not like Us” Defamation Lawsuit

"Some tweet was going around that said Drake lost 'the n***a way' and 'the white way'," Budden added.

Alex Ocho276 days ago
Toronto rapper Drake speaks during the first half of NBA game between the Toronto Raptors and the Miami Heat at Scotiabank Arena on February 1, 2022 in Toronto, Canada.
Music

Drake’s Defamation Lawsuit Over Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” Diss Dismissed by Judge

The OVO rapper sued Universal Music Group for releasing and promoting Kendrick’s hard-hitting diss track.

Joshua Espinoza289 days ago
Album cover for "K-Pop Demon Hunters" soundtrack, featuring three stylized characters in futuristic outfits with a vinyl record.
Music

‘KPop Demon Hunters’ - How to Buy the Soundtrack on Vinyl

Get your hands on the hit songs from Huntr/x and the Saja Boys at Complex.

Complex Staff290 days ago
A visitor reacts to an actor in a maze during the Halloween Horror Nights 2024.
Pop Culture

Universal Studios Unleashes 2025 Halloween Horror Nights With Two New Haunted Houses

The annual event blends the best of vintage scares with new and exciting themed attractions and events.

Lucille Barilla337 days ago
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Clipse performing on stage, wearing a black and white outfits. Kendrick Lamar is seen on the right, wearing glasses and a dark jacket.
Music

Clipse Paid '7 Figures' to Get Out of Def Jam Deal Because of a Kendrick Lamar Feature

A Kendrick Lamar verse is the reason Clipse and Pusha T are no longer signed to Def Jam.

Trace William Cowen417 days ago
MONTERREY, MEXICO - NOVEMBER 30: Fread Durst, singer of Limp Bizkit band, performs during a concert as a part of Machaca Fest 2024 at Paqrque Fundidora on November 30, 2024 in Monterrey, Mexico.
Music

Limp Bizkit Sues UMG for Over $200 Million in Royalties

The band has accused UMG of fraud and copyright infringement.

Jaelani Turner-Williams488 days ago
Three images of a man in different outfits: speaking with a mic, performing on stage, and pointing upwards.
Music

Cam'ron on Why Lil Wayne & Juelz Santana Album Never Dropped, Claims UMG Wanted 95 Percent

Cam'ron is often blamed for the project never getting an official release. Here, Cam explains what really went down.

Trace William Cowen528 days ago

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