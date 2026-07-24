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Drake has filed a lawsuit in federal court against Universal Music Group, accusing the company of defamation, harassment, and deceptive business practices regarding the success of "Not Like Us."Shawn Setaro
From In the Heights to Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, here are the new and most anticipated movie releases we’re looking forward to this summer.Brent Eickhoff
The Ontario singer who just signed with Motown in the U.S. talks about his new EP 'Session 2: Transformation.'Karen Bliss
With the release of his 'Spectrum' EP, the Quebec rapper tells us he's setting his sights far beyond his home province.Erik Leijon