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Juvenile Fans Left Confused by Poorly Worded Post About Stolen Civil War Cannonballs

The "Back That Azz Up" artist, to be clear, has absolutely nothing to do with the attempted cannonball theft.

Juvenile in a red hat and white shirt smiles while holding a microphone on stage, with musicians in the background.
Image via Getty/Erika Goldring

No, Juvenile did not try to make off with Civil War-era cannonballs from a historic site in Alabama.

But depending on which publication’s headline about this instance of woefully misguided cannonballery made its way to you, you may have encountered some (jokingly posited) claims suggesting otherwise. Still, to be clear, the actual culprit here is a juvenile, not the Juvenile.

In short, here’s what went went down: Earlier this month, TSA officers at Gulf Shores International Airport reported discovering “five small cannonballs” they said were stolen from the historic Fort Morgan site. Subsequent reports, including this one from Montgomery Advertiser, described the person who took the cannonballs as “a juvenile.”

The story has spread far and wide in recent days, eventually being reduced to a mere X post shared by Polymarket. It reads, “JUST IN: Juvenile caught by TSA trying to fly with 5 cannonballs stolen from a Civil War fort in Alabama.” As always, the post was shared without additional context, or even a source.

Naturally, the wording of the post was quick to spur quite a few Juvenile-referencing jokes, though a few responses read more like earnest requests for clarification.

At any rate, see for yourself below. As of this writing, Juvenile himself has not addressed any of this.

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